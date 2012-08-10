(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A's $60 million
receivables-backed notes to 'AA (sf)' from NR. We assigned an 'AA (sf)' rating
to the notes on June 29, 2009, and then affirmed the rating on June 17, 2011. On
June 22, 2012, the rating was changed to NR due to an error in entering the
notes' legal final maturity date. The rating should have remained at 'AA (sf)'.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
