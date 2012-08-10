BRIEF-Egalet says a US payer will provide coverage of Arymo ER extended-release tablets
* A payer in United States will provide coverage of Arymo ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets, for oral use -CII
Aug 10 Allison Transmission Inc: * Moodys assigns ba3 rating to allisons new term loan facility * Rpt-moodys assigns ba3 rating to allisons new term loan facility
HONG KONG, June 6 Trading in shares of AAC Technologies will resume on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the Apple Inc supplier sought a suspension when its stock fell following a short-seller report that accused it of dubious accounting.