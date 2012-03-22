(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
placed its ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating,
on Highland Park, Ill.-based Solo Cup Co. on CreditWatch with
developing implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows Solo's announcement that it
has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dart
Container Corp. (unrated) in a transaction valued at around $1
billion. The developing implications of the CreditWatch listing
indicate that we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings
following further review of the transaction. An upgrade is
possible if the transaction improves the company's business or
financial profiles and, therefore, credit quality. We could also
affirm the ratings if we view the combined company as having
similar default prospects to Solo as a stand-alone company, or
if the transaction does not close at all. We could lower the
ratings in the unlikely event that the transaction results in a
weaker financial profile, resulting in an increased risk of
default.
With annual revenues of about $1.6 billion, Solo is one of
the largest providers of disposable plastic, paper, and foam
cups; plates and cutlery; and containers to food service
distributors, quick-service restaurants, grocery stores,
warehouse clubs, and retailers in the U.S.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments relating to this transaction
and will resolve the CreditWatch listing following a review of
the proposed combination. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch
during the next few months after evaluating management's
business strategies, integration plans, new capital structure,
as well as gaining an additional understanding of the company's
financial policy objectives.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks
In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
Solo Cup Co To From
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Dev/-- B-/Negative/--
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Solo Cup Co To From
Senior secured bank loan B+/Watch Dev B+
Recovery Rating 1
Senior secured note B/Watch Dev B
Recovery Rating 2
Subordinated CCC/Watch Dev CCC
Recovery Rating 6