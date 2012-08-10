Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Romanian City of Bucharest's (Bucharest) Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB-', Long-term local currency rating at 'BBB' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F3'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. Bucharest's EUR500m eurobond (XS0222425471) has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The rating actions affect approximately RON2,860m (equivalent to approximately EUR629m) of direct debt outstanding at end-2011, as well as future borrowings. The ratings reflect Bucharest's strong operating performance and a significant decline of its operating spending in particular, its status as Romania's capital and the wealthy and diversified local economic structure as well as the city's moderate debt servicing ratios. It also reflects the still volatile political situation in Romania and the devaluation of the Romanian New Lei (RON) putting additional pressure on the city's debt service requirements since all debt is in foreign currency, the high investment needs and uncertainties on the contingent liabilities. An operating margin not lower than 30%, debt to current revenue ratio below 100% and healthy debt coverage ratios are positive for the ratings, provided there has been an upgrade of the sovereign rating. A negative rating action would be triggered following a deterioration of the operating performance, because of the accompanied decline in the city's ability to self-finance a large part of its still significant investment needs. Should the penalty interest result in a significant increase of the city's debt or weigh strongly on the debt service, this will be also rating negative. In 2011, the operating margin covered interest paid by at least nine times and the city's current balance was sufficient to fund 87% of its capital expenditure. According to the four-year financial plan for the city, the operating margin should remain around 30% until 2014. Direct risk outstanding amounted to RON3.1bn at end-2011 (85% of current revenue) and was three years of current balance. Given the city's extended maturing profile, annual debt service was a relatively low 6.6% of current revenue in 2011 and is expected to further ease, since Bucharest has no immediate plans to contract new debt. A potential funding gap could get covered by the city's cash level, which should at least be sufficient to cover the annual debt service requirements for 2012. Direct risk increased in 2011, only following a weaker RON. Bucharest is entirely exposed to foreign currencies, mainly in euro (and some USD), increasing its annual redemption payments of the maturing debt. Therefore, Bucharest faces increasing debt service requirements (2012: EUR59.5m) and a large refinancing risk, when the EUR500m eurobond matures in 2015. Contingent liabilities are moderate in the context of the city's budget size but Radet, Bucharest's fully owned energy provider, probably has to pay a penalty interest amounting to RON1,082m (end-2011) to the state-owned Electrocentral, which Bucharest is liable for in the last resort and could impact the city's debt position.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2011, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 5 March 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States