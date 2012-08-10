Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Romanian City of Bucharest's
(Bucharest) Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB-', Long-term local
currency rating at 'BBB' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F3'. The
Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. Bucharest's EUR500m eurobond
(XS0222425471) has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The rating actions affect
approximately RON2,860m (equivalent to approximately EUR629m) of direct debt
outstanding at end-2011, as well as future borrowings.
The ratings reflect Bucharest's strong operating performance and a significant
decline of its operating spending in particular, its status as Romania's capital
and the wealthy and diversified local economic structure as well as the city's
moderate debt servicing ratios. It also reflects the still volatile political
situation in Romania and the devaluation of the Romanian New Lei (RON) putting
additional pressure on the city's debt service requirements since all debt is in
foreign currency, the high investment needs and uncertainties on the contingent
liabilities.
An operating margin not lower than 30%, debt to current revenue ratio below 100%
and healthy debt coverage ratios are positive for the ratings, provided there
has been an upgrade of the sovereign rating. A negative rating action would be
triggered following a deterioration of the operating performance, because of the
accompanied decline in the city's ability to self-finance a large part of its
still significant investment needs. Should the penalty interest result in a
significant increase of the city's debt or weigh strongly on the debt service,
this will be also rating negative.
In 2011, the operating margin covered interest paid by at least nine times and
the city's current balance was sufficient to fund 87% of its capital
expenditure. According to the four-year financial plan for the city, the
operating margin should remain around 30% until 2014.
Direct risk outstanding amounted to RON3.1bn at end-2011 (85% of current
revenue) and was three years of current balance. Given the city's extended
maturing profile, annual debt service was a relatively low 6.6% of current
revenue in 2011 and is expected to further ease, since Bucharest has no
immediate plans to contract new debt. A potential funding gap could get covered
by the city's cash level, which should at least be sufficient to cover the
annual debt service requirements for 2012.
Direct risk increased in 2011, only following a weaker RON. Bucharest is
entirely exposed to foreign currencies, mainly in euro (and some USD),
increasing its annual redemption payments of the maturing debt. Therefore,
Bucharest faces increasing debt service requirements (2012: EUR59.5m) and a
large refinancing risk, when the EUR500m eurobond matures in 2015.
Contingent liabilities are moderate in the context of the city's budget size but
Radet, Bucharest's fully owned energy provider, probably has to pay a penalty
interest amounting to RON1,082m (end-2011) to the state-owned Electrocentral,
which Bucharest is liable for in the last resort and could impact the city's
debt position.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service
to investors.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2011, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 5 March
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the
United States