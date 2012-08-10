BRIEF-Princeton Growth Ventures obtains backing of up to $300 mln from Warburg Pincus' affiliate
Aug 10 FCT Marsollier Mortgages: * Moodys determines no negative rating impact following fct marsollier
mortgages restructuring
NAIROBI, June 6 Kenya will offer $750 million in guarantees to Kenya Airways' existing creditors to help the heavily-indebted carrier secure financing from other sources to complete its recovery, a cabinet document showed on Tuesday.