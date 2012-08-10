(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings notes that U.S. life insurers remain pressured
courtesy of historically low interest rates, the impact of which was widely
reflected in second-quarter earnings results. We believe the influence of
painfully low rates will continue based on Federal Reserve indications that it
will not bump rates up until at least 2014.
We believe the impact of sustained low interest rates will limit the ability of
U.S. life insurers to materially improve earnings and debt service metrics over
the next two years. This will also begin to have a meaningful impact on
statutory capital should the long-term low interest rate last more than three to
five years.
Low interest rates were clearly a major drag on insurer earnings both in the
first and second quarters this year as they translated to a reduction in net
investment income and interest margins on spread-based products that incorporate
minimum rate guarantees. Bottom-most interest rates have also made it more
expensive to hedge, and they continue to increase employee pension liabilities
and reserve requirements for a number of products due to reduced expectations
for investment returns and future profitability.
Concern over statutory capital impacts over the intermediate term primarily
relate to the potential for strengthening of statutory reserves on spread-based
products. These are subject to asset adequacy testing and increased statutory
reserving on guaranteed benefits that are incorporated in variable annuity and
some life insurance products as well as other long-duration products like
long-term care and disability income insurance.
Given the ongoing pressure on net investment income, we continue to be concerned
about strategies that life insurers may be using to reach for additional yield,
which could make them vulnerable to credit losses or disintermediation and
asset/liability mismatches in a rapidly rising interest-rate scenario. That
said, we note the industry's exposure to riskier assets has not changed in any
meaningful way over the past year.
