March 22 - Three issuers defaulted on $0.6 billion in bonds in February, bringing the year-to-date U.S. high yield default tally to $2.5 billion and resulting in a trailing 12-month default rate of 1.7%, according to Fitch Ratings. At mid-March, however, four issuers had defaulted on an additional $1.6 billion in bonds, including a large distressed debt exchange from Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority. Recent activity brings the defaulted issuer count to 10 thus far in 2012 on $4.1 billion in bonds, up from just four companies and $0.8 billion in the first quarter of 2011. The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through February was 53.6% of par. Secured bonds have been more heavily represented in the recent batch of defaults and as such continue to boost overall recovery rates. While on a small sample, the weighted average recovery rate on secured issues in the first two months of the year was 72% of par, versus 23.6% for unsecured bonds. The rating mix of new bonds sold in the first two months of the year was roughly in line with activity in the early part of 2011 with 40% of volume rated 'BB', 45% 'B' and 15.5% 'CCC' or lower. 'CCC' or lower issuance remains robust but is running below the tier's market weight of 18.9%. In addition, defaults continue to originate overwhelmingly from this group, showing that despite strong investor demand for higher yielding assets weak companies are not receiving a free pass. Over the past four years, 17 companies in Fitch's default index missed scheduled interest payment dates but cured the shortfalls within the typical 30-day grace period allowed under most bond indentures. Fitch has monitored these companies and has observed that 11 subsequently missed another payment or restructured, showing the seriousness of the 'grace period' miss. The average price of the affected bonds fell further on the formal default event, from 44.6% following the first cured shortfall to 37.5%. For additional information please see 'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight February 2012' available on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com, under Credit Market Research. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.