March 22 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Vermont Electric Cooperative's (VEC) implied senior secured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. VEC's senior secured rating is implied as none of the cooperative's secured debt is publicly held. However, the rating takes into account approximately $56 million of secured debt privately held by lenders including National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. and CoBank. SECURITY: VEC's senior secured obligations are secured by a pledge of substantially all net electric plant assets. Under the mortgage indenture, VEC is required to maintain a minimum debt service coverage (DSC) ratio of 1.35 times (x) and a times interest earned ratio (TIER) of 1.5x. KEY RATING DRIVERS: STRONGER AND STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: VEC's upgrade reflects the distribution cooperative's improved financial metrics, including increased equity (45.0% at year-end 2010) and stronger coverage ratios (DSC of 2.5x for 2011). IMPROVED REGULATORY SUPPORT: VEC's stronger financial performance is supported by the constructive regulatory decisions of the Vermont Public Service Board (VPSB) in each of VEC's last five rate cases. VEC's VPSB-approved TIER has steadily increased since 2007 from 1.5x to 2.18x. POWER SUPPLY STABILIZED: The recent extension of VEC's largest power supply contract with Hydro Quebec (47% of total power supply in 2011) will ensure reliable, low-cost base load power supply beyond 2030. New long-term agreements with other resource providers should further stabilize power supply. MODEST DEMAND GROWTH: VEC serves a heavily residential and well diversified customer base. Energy sales were modestly higher in 2011; however, kWh demand has fallen since 2007, largely due to unfavorable weather, the economic recession and energy efficiency initiatives throughout the state. CONSIDERABLE CAPITAL PLAN: VEC is in the midst of a considerable 10-year capital expenditure plan (2008 - 2018) that will require additional debt financing and strain certain financial metrics over the near term. However, given the VPSB's approval of the capital plan and higher TIER, DSC and equity/capitalization ratios should approximate 2.0x and 45%, respectively - levels commensurate with the proposed rating. IMPROVED, BUT LOW CASH RESERVES: Cash liquidity improved in 2011, but remained weak at 11 days on hand. Overall liquidity is notably stronger at 101 days as a result of available lines of credit. CREDIT SUMMARY: VEC is a not-for-profit distribution cooperative providing electric service to approximately 34,000 members in northern Vermont. Following a series of acquisitions and divestitures in recent years, VEC currently serves 74 primarily rural towns throughout a service territory that encompasses all or portions of the state's northernmost counties including those along the U.S.-Canadian border. VEC's customer base is heavily comprised of residential and small commercial users and is widely dispersed, as evidenced by the cooperative's average of only 14 customers per line mile. VEC is Vermont's third largest electric utility, behind the state's two largest investor owned utilities. VEC owns no generating assets and purchases all of its member energy requirements through a series of reasonably well diversified power purchase agreements. Vermont is one of the few states where municipal and cooperative electric utilities, including VEC, are subject to state regulatory oversight, which Fitch generally views less favorably. Positively, for VEC, the VPSB has supported the cooperative's recent requests to recover higher purchased power costs, as well as its current capital plan. VEC's rate design does not include an automatic fuel or purchased power adjustment clause, which contributes to the cooperative's frequent rate requests. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012); --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria