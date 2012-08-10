Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed NOMOS-Bank's (Nomos) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and revised the Outlook to Negative from
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: NOMOS's LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING
The revision of the Outlook on Nomos's Long-term IDR follows yesterday's
announcement that three Russian shareholders, including Otkritie Financial
Corporation, have purchased a 26.5% stake in Nomos from the PPF group. The
Negative Outlook reflects:
- The potentially negative implications of PPF's exit for Nomos's corporate
governance and risk appetite, as PPF's presence helped to improve the former and
temper the latter, in Fitch's view.
- The increase in related party lending following the transaction, given current
credit exposure to the new shareholders, and Fitch's concerns that the volume of
relationship business might increase further and/or its quality decrease
following the change in the ownership structure. At the same time, Fitch has
been informed that the bank aims to reduce reported related party lending back
to the pre-acquisition level.
- Fitch's view that closer business integration between Nomos and Otkritie
Financial Corporation, which in the agency's view has a weaker credit profile
than the bank, has become more likely. Fitch has been informed by Nomos that the
bank has no plans to merge with or acquire Bank Otkritie, the main operating
entity of Otkritie Financial Corporation. However, the agency does not exclude
the possibility that the shareholders of the two banks will continue to consider
various options for the institutions' future development.
The affirmation of Nomos's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating reflect the bank's
sound performance, low level of non-performing loans and currently reasonable
capital and liquidity positions. However, the ratings also consider substantial
volumes of related party and relationship lending, and significant funding
dependence on rather lumpy corporate deposits and wholesale market funding.
Fitch has previously expressed concerns about Nomos's large exposure to related
parties. The reported figure was RUB26bn or 34% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at
end-Q112. As a result of the change in ownership, Fitch estimates that the
amount could have increased and reached 48% of FCC. In addition, Fitch has
identified RUB53bn of loans (64% FCC), which it believes are in some way
connected to the shareholder-owned ICT group or represent funding of
shareholders' joint interests with other business partners, such as property
development projects and acquisitions of shares in a large Russian corporate. In
addition, Fitch views as potentially high risk a combination of equity and debt
exposure to an oil greenfield project (14% of FCC).
Fitch gains some comfort from the fact that most ICT group assets and
construction projects are of relatively good quality, in its view, and also that
exposures to them are generally properly secured and extended on at least close
to market terms. However, the acquisition financing, which is mostly structured
as reverse repos collateralised with the shares of a few Russian corporates,
involves a considerable degree of market risk with respect to the underlying
assets; in addition, one exposure (18% of FCC) is effectively unsecured.
Information about overall shareholder leverage is limited, complicating an
assessment of their ability to service obligations to Nomos, although Fitch
understands that leverage may be significant.
Reported non-performing (overdue by more than 90 days) and restructured loans
were 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively, at end-Q112. Included in these figures are two
relatively large corporate defaults which occurred in Q112, although these were
long anticipated and are reasonably provisioned for. Overall loan impairment
reserves provided 1.1x coverage of NPLs and restructured exposures.
Market risk is significant, stemming from Nomos's securities book, most of which
is of reasonable quality (100% of FCC at end-Q112), reverse repo transactions
(8% of gross loans at end-Q112), exposure to real estate and construction
financing (22% of gross loans) and a large derivatives business.
The reported capital ratio is reasonable, with FCC/ risk-weighted assets
standing at 12.6% at end-Q112. However, this should be considered together with
the overall volume of related party business and the other risky exposures. The
regulatory total capital adequacy ratio was 11.3% at end-H112, or 12.7% on a pro
forma basis, allowing for the inclusion of USD500m subordinated bonds placed in
April 2012. The latter ratio would have meant that Nomos had capacity to create
an additional RUB17bn of impairment reserves (equal to 5% of gross loans; total
loss absorption of 13.5% of gross loans) before its capital ratio hit the 10%
regulatory minimum.
Profitability is a rating strength and supports the bank's loss absorption
capacity. Return on average equity was a solid 18% in 2011 (Q112: 21%),
supported by relatively low impairment charges and funding and operating costs.
Fitch expects the bank's internal capital generation to broadly keep pace with
organic asset growth in the near term. However, a significant downturn in
performance and/or further material acquisitions would probably require Nomos to
raise new capital.
Nomos plans to acquire the remaining 44.2% stake of subsidiary Bank of
Khanty-Mansysisk. Nomos's shareholders expect to acquire the stake (valued at
about RUB13bn) from the local government in H212, and then wait until Nomos
could raise broadly the same amount of equity before selling the stake to the
bank.
Nomos's primary funding source is corporate deposits (37% of total liabilities
at end-Q112), which are rather lumpy (the largest 20 accounted for 47% of
corporate accounts) and potentially price sensitive, as a significant part of
these are auction-driven placements by public entities and deposits from
state-owned corporates, which exposes Nomos to some interest rate risk.
Overall liquidity is reasonable, with liquidity reserves (comprising cash
equivalents, short-term interbank placements and securities and loans eligible
for repo with Central Bank of Russia) equal to RUB127bn or 33% of total customer
funds at end-Q112. Fitch conservatively excluded from the liquidity buffer a
RUB5.1bn (6% of FCC) bank deposit in a European subsidiary of a Russian
state-controlled bank, which in the agency's view may be of a fiduciary nature.
At the same time, obligations/repayments falling due in H212-H113 included
RUB34bn of money market placements (although these are typically rolled over),
RUB41bn of large non-core corporate deposits and RUB36bn of syndicated loans and
bonds, of which RUB13bn had put options. Together these potential repayments
were equal to about 87% of the liquidity reserve, although Fitch notes that even
in case of a prolonged market closure, the bank should have sufficient time and
flexibility to replenish its liquidity through other borrowings or moderate
deleveraging.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING
Nomos's ratings could be downgraded if related party business markedly expands
or become more risky, the bank's risk appetite notably increases or if closer
integration between Nomos and Otkritie results in greater exposure to the
latter. A deterioration in the Russian operating environment, the performance of
Nomos's non-related loans or the level of the bank's capitalisation would also
be negative.
Upward potential is currently limited given the bank's exposure to related party
and relationship based lending and concerns about the impact of the change in
the shareholder structure. However, a marked reduction in related party and
relationship lending could help to stabilise the ratings at their current level.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor reflect Nomos's sizeable
nationwide franchise and systemic importance, meaning there is a limited
probability of government support, in Fitch's view. A change in these ratings is
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured local debt: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
