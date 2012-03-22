March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProAssurance Corporation's (PRA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PRA's primary insurance operating companies (listed below). The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. Fitch's rating actions consider the solid capital position of PRA's operating subsidiaries, as well as their consistent profitability, financial and operating flexibility, and experienced management team. Partially offsetting these positives is the potential volatility the company is exposed to as a monoline company that operates in one of the industry's most unpredictable lines of business. PRA reported a calendar year GAAP combined ratio of 52.5% for full year 2011 a 15.5 percentage point improvement over the comparable period in 2010. Calendar year combined ratios for the past five years have been helped by large favorable loss reserve development. While favorable reserve development typically indicates reserve strength it can mask deterioration in current calendar year underwriting results. On an accident year basis the company reported a 110.9% combined ratio a small deterioration relative to the 109.5% reported in 2010. Fitch views PRA's loss reserve position as adequate and notes that the company has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve development. The $326 million of favorable reserve development reported for full year 2011 primarily related to accident years 2004 through 2008. As of Dec. 31, 2011 the company had a very low debt-to-tangible capital ratio of less than 3% and earnings based interest coverage of greater than 118 times (x) for full year 2011. Fitch's longer-term rating expectations incorporate a view that PRA will increase financial leverage. Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If PRA were to materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an extended period, the ratings could be affected. Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is less likely given the company's narrow product focus in a highly volatile line of business. The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a downgrade: --An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by net written premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher. --An increase in tangible financial leverage above 25% or decline in operating earnings-based coverage below 7x. --Material adverse reserve development. --Failure to maintain pricing discipline in a softening rate environment. Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: ProAssurance Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'. Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS rating of the following companies with a Stable Outlook: --ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc. --ProAssurance Casualty Company --ProAssurance National Capital Insurance Company --ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company --Podiatry Insurance Company of America; --PACO Assurance Company, Inc. Fitch has withdrawn the rating on the following entity as it no longer exists: --ProAssurance Wisconsin Insurance Company Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sep. 22, 2011) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology