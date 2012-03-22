March 22 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two classes and affirmed 13 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 2004-PWR5. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The upgrades reflect the increased credit enhancement and continued stable performance of the pool, with cumulative losses to date totaling 0.5%. Fitch has modeled losses of 3.2% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 2.6%, including losses realized to date. Fitch has designated 23 loans (11.3%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes one specially serviced asset (1.4%). Fitch expects that the non-rated class Q will be absorb losses from the specially serviced asset. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 34.8% to $804.2 million from $1.23 billion at issuance and eight loans (11.3%) are defeased. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes P and Q. The largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a four-building office property (0.9% of the pool) totaling 151,895 SF located in San Diego, CA. Based on year end (YE) 2010 rent roll, the occupancy rate was 12.6% due to vacancies upon lease expirations. The servicer reported third quarter 2011 (3Q11) occupancy increased to 33.6% due to the occupancy of a new tenant. Year-end 2010 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 0.54 times (x) compared to 2.34x at origination. 3Q11 DSCR further deteriorated to 0.58x attributed primarily to sharp increase in utility expenses. The loan remains current and with the master servicer. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a 534,000 SF industrial property (1.4%) located in Palmetto, FL. The loan transferred to the special servicer in March 2011 due to imminent default. The property is currently 11% occupied by one tenant, compared to 100% occupied at issuance. The other two tenants vacated upon lease expirations. The special servicer has filed foreclosure. A receiver has been appointed and the property is currently under contract for sale with expected closing of April 2012. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is secured by a 36,066 SF retail property (0.9%) located in Denver, Co. The servicer reported 3Q11 DSCR was 0.63x, compared to 0.83x at YE2010 and 1.48x at issuance. The property has experienced occupancy declines and concessions have been offered for lease up. 3Q11 occupancy was 74%, compared to 80% at YE2010 and 93.4% at issuance. The loan remains current and with the master servicer. Fitch has upgraded the following classes and revised Outlooks as indicated: --$29.3 million class B to 'AAA' from 'AA+'; Outlook to Stable from Positive. --$20 million class D to 'AA' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable. Fitch has affirmed the following classes, revised the Outlooks and recovery estimates as indicated: --$74.4 million class A-4 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$579.1 million class A-5 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$9.3 million class C at 'AA'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$13 million class E at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --$15.4 million class F at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --$9.3 million class G at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable. --$18.5 million class H at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --$4.6 million class J at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --$4.6 million class K at 'B-'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$6.2 million class L at 'CCC'; to RE35% from RE100%; --$4.6 million class M at 'CCC'; to RE0% from RE100%; --$4.6 million class N at 'CCC'; to RE0% from RE100; --$3.1 million class P at 'CC'; to RE0% from 60%. Classes A-1 through A-3 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the $7.3 million class Q certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the interest-only classes X-1 and X-2 certificates. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions