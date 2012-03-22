March 22 - Fitch Ratings has published a New Issue Report on CDVITOT 12U. On March 9, 2012, Fitch assigned 'AAA(mex)' rating to the CDVITOT 12U senior notes and 'AA(mex)' to the subordinated instrument. This is the third issuance of the Infonavit Total program which could have a maximum value of 675.705 million UDIs for the senior tranche and 63.826 million UDIs for the mezzanine tranche. This new issuance is part of a MXP6 billion or its equivalent in UDIs program extended to MXP10 billion or its equivalent in UDIs authorized by Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV). As of today, Fitch rates 3 INFONAVIT sponsored transactions backed by 'INFONAVIT Total' mortgage loans, all of them rated 'AAA(mex)'. The report provides a detailed up-to-date perspective on key credit characteristics of this issuance, such as the quality of the mortgage portfolio, credit enhancements, underwriting and servicing capabilities of the originator, as well as the financial and legal structure of the transaction. For more information please refer to the press release titled 'Fitch califica 'AAA(mex)' a la tercera emision del programa INFONAVIT TOTAL'. The report and the press release are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: CDVITOT 12U