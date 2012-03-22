March 22 - Overview -- U.S. debt collections agency and recovery services provider Performant Financial Corp. recently refinanced its existing bank debt with proceeds from a new bank financing. -- Performant has significant customer concentration within a fairly narrow sector, which is partly mitigated by fairly moderate pro forma leverage of about 3.0x. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Performant, and a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to subsidiary DCS Business Services Inc.'s $147.5 million senior secured credit facilities. -- The outlook is stable, based on our view that the company will generate positive free operating cash flow and potentially improve credit metrics over the next year. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Livermore, Calif.-based Performant Financial Corp. We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to subsidiary DCS Business Services Inc.'s $11 million revolving credit facility, $57 million term loan A, and $79.5 million term loan B. The '2' recovery indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The new credit agreement also allows the company to request a $30 million increase in its term loan B. Given our expectation that the company will eventually fully repay the existing preferred stock and its ability to pursue acquisitions, our corporate credit rating and recovery analysis assume the company incurs the additional $30 million of senior secured debt at a later date. Rationale The ratings on Performant reflect what we consider the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (both as defined in our criteria). Our business risk assessment recognizes the long-standing relationships that the company has with its student loan clients and the relative predictability of its revenue stream over the short term, based on the deferred payment model on rehabilitated loans. However, these attributes are overshadowed by what we believe is a substantial ongoing business risk: Performant has significant customer concentration, with its top five customers comprising about 74% of its total revenues. The ratings incorporate our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be in the high-2x area and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 20% by the end of 2012. We anticipate some modest improvement in the company's financial profile beyond that point. Our analysis for 2012 also incorporates revenue growth of about 20% and EBITDA growth of at least 10%, as Performant continues to ramp up recovery volumes under its fairly new Medicare recovery program and achieves previously delayed rehabilitation revenue growth in its Department of Education contract. Despite the significant financial risk profile assessment, the company's majority stockholder is private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners; we therefore assume the company's longer-term financial policy will be aggressive. Performant provides collections and related services primarily on student loans for government-backed agencies. Over 95% of annual revenue is success-based--as a percent of collections made on behalf of its clients--while the rest are incentive-based. Performant does not own or assume liability for any of the loans, and only acts as an intermediary to work with borrowers on behalf of its clients, thereby minimizing risk. We expect the pool of total defaulted student loans, which is currently about $67 billion, to continue to increase, and for Performant to continue to grow its contractual revenue base as it gains new customers and increases its loan volumes with existing customers. In addition, although Performant is relatively new to the medical payments auditing business, it has the sole contract for Region A of the Medicare Parts A and B Medicare Administrative contracts. This contract launched in 2009 and we expect it to contribute an increasing amount of revenues over the next few years, given our assumption that increasing Medicare expenditures will prompt the agency to expand audit volumes. The student loan collections business is fragmented, with a number of competitors among the various state, federal, and guarantee agencies businesses. Performant's market share varies greatly among these customer segments, from the mid-single digits to about 25%. The company's market share with the federal Department of Education is lower--at about 7%. Notably, over the course of several years, the federal Department of Education will assume a greater proportion of total student loans through its Federal Direct Loan Program, which began in 2010. However, we expect this process will take several years to unfold. The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its debt to EBITDA of about 3.0x, pro forma for the refinancing, and expectations that the company will generate ongoing FFO to debt of about 20% FFO to debt. We also assume that the business will continue to generate positive levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF), given modest capital expenditure requirements and low debt-servicing requirements. Our analysis also incorporates the potential for the company to upsize its term loan B to $109.5 million, and therefore fully repay its preferred stock issue, and we believe it could make some potential acquisitions with proceeds from the $30 million, uncommitted incremental term loan B. Liquidity The company's liquidity is "adequate." Cash sources include a modest cash balance, pro forma for the refinancing, and full availability under the $11 million revolving credit facility. We also assume that ongoing FOCF will be at least $10 million, after accounting for about $8 million of annual capital expenditures. Our assessment of Performant's liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by about 1.6x for the next year. -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%. -- Because the company has positive cash flow and a stable contracted revenue base, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks. -- The bank agreement has a maximum total leverage covenant of 3.25x and a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.20x, the former of which we expect will provide a minimum 15% EBITDA headroom. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Performant Financial Corp., to be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's initial pro forma leverage of about 3.0x will modestly improve over the next few years as revenue growth and moderate improvement in profitability contribute to increasing EBITDA. We also expect the company to continue to generate FOCF, which will provide increased cash balances and the potential for debt repayment. The company's private-equity ownership and our assessment of its aggressive longer term financial policy limit a possible upgrade. Conversely, if the loss of a customer or a significant, unforeseen degradation in the company's loan collection performance hurt EBITDA margins, a downgrade could occur, since it could result in an inability to generate positive FOCF, and could also be problematic to the company's ability to meet its financial maintenance covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Performant Financial Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings DCS Business Services, Inc. Senior Secured US$11 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 US$79.5 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BB- Recovery Rating 2 US$57 mil term A bank ln due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.