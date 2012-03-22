March 22 - Overview
-- U.S. debt collections agency and recovery services provider Performant
Financial Corp. recently refinanced its existing bank debt with proceeds from
a new bank financing.
-- Performant has significant customer concentration within a fairly
narrow sector, which is partly mitigated by fairly moderate pro forma leverage
of about 3.0x.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Performant, and a
'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to subsidiary DCS Business
Services Inc.'s $147.5 million senior secured credit facilities.
-- The outlook is stable, based on our view that the company will
generate positive free operating cash flow and potentially improve credit
metrics over the next year.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Livermore, Calif.-based
Performant Financial Corp.
We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to
subsidiary DCS Business Services Inc.'s $11 million revolving credit facility,
$57 million term loan A, and $79.5 million term loan B. The '2' recovery
indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default.
The new credit agreement also allows the company to request a $30 million
increase in its term loan B. Given our expectation that the company will
eventually fully repay the existing preferred stock and its ability to pursue
acquisitions, our corporate credit rating and recovery analysis assume the
company incurs the additional $30 million of senior secured debt at a later
date.
Rationale
The ratings on Performant reflect what we consider the company's "vulnerable"
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (both as
defined in our criteria). Our business risk assessment recognizes the
long-standing relationships that the company has with its student loan clients
and the relative predictability of its revenue stream over the short term,
based on the deferred payment model on rehabilitated loans. However, these
attributes are overshadowed by what we believe is a substantial ongoing
business risk: Performant has significant customer concentration, with its top
five customers comprising about 74% of its total revenues.
The ratings incorporate our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be
in the high-2x area and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 20%
by the end of 2012. We anticipate some modest improvement in the company's
financial profile beyond that point. Our analysis for 2012 also incorporates
revenue growth of about 20% and EBITDA growth of at least 10%, as Performant
continues to ramp up recovery volumes under its fairly new Medicare recovery
program and achieves previously delayed rehabilitation revenue growth in its
Department of Education contract. Despite the significant financial risk
profile assessment, the company's majority stockholder is private-equity firm
Parthenon Capital Partners; we therefore assume the company's longer-term
financial policy will be aggressive.
Performant provides collections and related services primarily on student
loans for government-backed agencies. Over 95% of annual revenue is
success-based--as a percent of collections made on behalf of its
clients--while the rest are incentive-based. Performant does not own or assume
liability for any of the loans, and only acts as an intermediary to work with
borrowers on behalf of its clients, thereby minimizing risk.
We expect the pool of total defaulted student loans, which is currently about
$67 billion, to continue to increase, and for Performant to continue to grow
its contractual revenue base as it gains new customers and increases its loan
volumes with existing customers. In addition, although Performant is
relatively new to the medical payments auditing business, it has the sole
contract for Region A of the Medicare Parts A and B Medicare Administrative
contracts. This contract launched in 2009 and we expect it to contribute an
increasing amount of revenues over the next few years, given our assumption
that increasing Medicare expenditures will prompt the agency to expand audit
volumes.
The student loan collections business is fragmented, with a number of
competitors among the various state, federal, and guarantee agencies
businesses. Performant's market share varies greatly among these customer
segments, from the mid-single digits to about 25%. The company's market share
with the federal Department of Education is lower--at about 7%. Notably, over
the course of several years, the federal Department of Education will assume a
greater proportion of total student loans through its Federal Direct Loan
Program, which began in 2010. However, we expect this process will take
several years to unfold.
The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its debt to EBITDA
of about 3.0x, pro forma for the refinancing, and expectations that the
company will generate ongoing FFO to debt of about 20% FFO to debt. We also
assume that the business will continue to generate positive levels of free
operating cash flow (FOCF), given modest capital expenditure requirements and
low debt-servicing requirements. Our analysis also incorporates the potential
for the company to upsize its term loan B to $109.5 million, and therefore
fully repay its preferred stock issue, and we believe it could make some
potential acquisitions with proceeds from the $30 million, uncommitted
incremental term loan B.
Liquidity
The company's liquidity is "adequate." Cash sources include a modest cash
balance, pro forma for the refinancing, and full availability under the $11
million revolving credit facility. We also assume that ongoing FOCF will be at
least $10 million, after accounting for about $8 million of annual capital
expenditures.
Our assessment of Performant's liquidity incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by about 1.6x for the
next year.
-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines
20%.
-- Because the company has positive cash flow and a stable contracted
revenue base, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.
-- The bank agreement has a maximum total leverage covenant of 3.25x and
a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.20x, the former of which we
expect will provide a minimum 15% EBITDA headroom.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Performant Financial Corp., to be published as soon as possible following this
release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's initial
pro forma leverage of about 3.0x will modestly improve over the next few years
as revenue growth and moderate improvement in profitability contribute to
increasing EBITDA. We also expect the company to continue to generate FOCF,
which will provide increased cash balances and the potential for debt
repayment.
The company's private-equity ownership and our assessment of its aggressive
longer term financial policy limit a possible upgrade. Conversely, if the loss
of a customer or a significant, unforeseen degradation in the company's loan
collection performance hurt EBITDA margins, a downgrade could occur, since it
could result in an inability to generate positive FOCF, and could also be
problematic to the company's ability to meet its financial maintenance
covenants.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
Performant Financial Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
DCS Business Services, Inc.
Senior Secured
US$11 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$79.5 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$57 mil term A bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
