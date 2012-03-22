March 22 - Overview -- U.S.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC (Pinnacle) is amending and extending at least half of its existing term loan B and entering into a new revolving credit facility and term loan E. -- We affirmed Pinnacle's 'B' corporate credit rating and existing issue-level ratings. -- We are assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to the company's new credit facilities. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle will maintain leverage under 7x, EBITDA margins of at least 18%, and adequate liquidity during the next year. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing ratings, including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC. In addition, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed new five-year $150 million revolving credit facility and 6.5-year $400 million term loan E. The recovery rating for both facilities is ' 2', indicating our expectation for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a payment default. Our 'B+' issue level and '2' recovery ratings remain unchanged on the remaining almost $1.2 billion outstanding on term loan B, of which $600 million now has an extended maturity of 2016. The outlook is stable. We understand that proceeds of the proposed new revolver and term loan E, along with about $140 million in cash, will refinance the company's $313 million term loan D due April 2014, redeem its $199 million 10.625% senior subordinated notes due 2017, and cover fees and expenses. We will withdraw the ratings on the company's term loan D and 10.625% senior subordinated notes following the close of the transaction. We estimate that the company will have roughly $2.6 billion in reported debt outstanding following the transaction. Including our adjustment for operating leases and pension and benefit obligations, we estimate adjusted debt outstanding will be approximately $2.8 billion. Rationale The ratings on Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC reflect its 'highly leveraged' financial risk profile and 'fair' business risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors considered in our fair business risk assessment include our view of Pinnacle's participation in the very competitive packaged foods industry and limited geographic diversity (mostly in North America), as well as Pinnacle's good market positions and diverse products. Although the company will be reducing debt by about $112 million following this transaction, we believe that Pinnacle's financial profile remains highly leveraged. For the fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2011, leverage as measured by adjusted total debt to EBITDA was roughly 6.4x, including adjustments for nonrecurring items. We estimate pro forma for this transaction leverage would be reduced to 6.1x for the same period. For the year ended Dec. 25, 2011, we estimate funds from operations (FFO) to debt at roughly 8%. These ratios are in line with our 'highly leveraged' indicative ratios of leverage greater than 5x and FFO to total debt of less than 12%. We expect Pinnacle to continue to improve its credit protection measures with continued deleveraging and maintain EBITDA margins of at least 18%. Reported net sales for the year ended Dec. 25, 2011 increased by about 1.3% and North American retail grew about 2.5%, excluding exited businesses, reflecting benefits from innovation and net pricing, partially offset by flat volume and mix. Adjusted EBITDA during the year increased by about 1% from 2010, reflecting pricing and productivity programs that partially offset higher commodity costs. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin for the fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2011 was roughly 18.4%. Management estimates annualized savings of roughly $20 million beginning in 2012 from its manufacturing consolidation. As a result of these cost savings, along with the benefits of carry-over pricing from 2011 to offset continued raw material inflation, we expect Pinnacle to maintain its margins. We expect Pinnacle to reduce debt leverage during the next year with continued debt reduction and EBITDA improvement. Our base case scenario assumptions include: -- Low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by carry-over pricing actions taken in 2011 and slight mix benefits from innovation. We assume minimal volume growth because we believe that elasticity will continue to pressure volumes across all food categories, limiting substantial volume increases. -- We assume that the company will maintain at least 18% EBITDA margins because pricing and cost reduction programs will offset elevated raw material costs. -- Positive free operating cash flow after capital expenditures of at least $100 million with capital expenditures not substantially greater than $100 million. -- Working capital that is slightly higher than last year due to inflation, but manageable without the need to draw on the company's revolver to fund. -- At least 50% of excess cash flow applied to debt reduction. -- No dividends to shareholders. Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, the company's credit protection measures will improve modestly, including leverage under 6x, and FFO to total debt will increase modestly to high single digits or low double digits, credit protection measures still in line with our 'highly leveraged' indicative ratios. Pinnacle Foods manufactures and markets a portfolio of national and regional branded foods. The company competes in about 12 major categories and maintains leading share positions within them. Some of the company's main brands include Birds Eye, Vlasic, Duncan Hines, Van de Kamps, and Mrs. Paul's. It is our opinion that the packaged foods industry is generally countercyclical and that it has benefited from consumers' return to home dining during a weak economy. Still, competition is strong in the industry, and several of Pinnacle Foods' regional and second-tier brands compete against larger, financially stronger global competitors, including ConAgra Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and Kraft Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2). We believe that private-label competition remains a threat to branded food companies, primarily in the frozen foods category, but that Pinnacle Foods' dry foods business is less susceptible to such competition. Liquidity We believe that Pinnacle Foods has 'adequate' (as defined in our criteria) sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the next 12 months. We expect that Pinnacle Foods' sources of liquidity during the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x and that net sources will be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- As of the quarter ended Dec. 25, 2011, the company had roughly $151 million in cash. We estimate following this transaction, the company will have about $12 million in cash remaining on its balance sheet. -- The company's existing revolver was set to mature in April 2013. The new $150 million revolver is expected to mature in five years. -- The company does not plan to draw on its revolving facility for working capital needs and uses internally generated cash flow to fund working capital peaks -- typically during the third fiscal quarter, ahead of the holiday baking season. -- We understand that under the proposed amendment, the company will be subject to a 5.25x senior secured leverage covenant. We expect the company to maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion to maintain 'adequate' liquidity. The company currently has a triggering net secured debt-to-EBITDA covenant of 4x that is applicable if revolving credit facility borrowings exceed $10 million, which was not applicable at year-end. -- Management forecasts capital expenditures of about $90 million to $100 million in 2012, which we expect to be funded out cash flow from operations. -- Following this transaction, the company's nearest maturity will be the estimated $597 million unextended portion of the term loan B in April 2014. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please refer to our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle will maintain leverage under 7x, EBITDA margins of at least 18%, and adequate liquidity during the next year. We could raise the ratings if the company is able to reduce and sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 6x. We believe this could occur if the company maintains EBITDA margins of at least 18% driven by cost-saving initiatives while maintaining low-single-digit sales growth and reducing debt with free cash flow. Alternatively, we would consider lowering the ratings if debt leverage increases to well above 7x, or if liquidity weakens and the cushion on the company's incurrence-based senior leverage covenant becomes constrained. We estimate this could occur in a scenario in which revenues decline over 5% and gross margins drop over 200 basis points from current levels. 