March 22 - Overview -- We expect U.S.-based James River Coal Co.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA will likely be lower than our previous expectations due to weaker market demand for thermal coal. -- As a result, we believe James River Coal's credit metrics will deteriorate to a level no longer consistent with a 'B' corporate credit rating. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' from 'B' and lowering our issue-level ratings on its debt. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Feb. 29, 2012. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance expectations and meet with management to discuss the company's near-term operating and financial prospects, including liquidity and end-market demand trends. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based James River Coal Co. to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $275 million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '2', reflecting our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's convertible notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on the convertible notes remains '6', reflecting our expectation for a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we initially placed them on Feb. 29, 2012. Rationale The downgrade and ongoing CreditWatch listing reflect our view that James River Coal's 2012 operating performance will be lower than we previously expected. We believe that demand for thermal coal will continue to be negatively affected by natural gas substitution and recent warmer weather trends. Absent increasing natural gas prices or a warmer-than-normal summer, thermal coal prices may continue to decline to lower levels than we previously anticipated. As of the end of fiscal 2011, James River Coal's total EBITDA was approximately $170 million, with total debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x. In 2012, we believe the company's profitability will likely be materially lower than it was in 2011 due to lower thermal coal prices. We had previously expected James River Coal to generate about $175 million in EBITDA; we now think it will probably generate EBITDA of $100 million or less. This will likely lead to total leverage of 7x or higher, and the company will then burn cash. As a result, we have revised our assessment of James River Coal's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged". The rating on James River Coal also reflects our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile. It has significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia region and faces significant challenges posed by the inherent risks of coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance expectations and James River Coal's liquidity position, as well as assess its operating prospects, to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This will include meeting with management to discuss near-term operating and financial prospects, including end-market trends. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals and Mining Companies, Strongest to Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From James River Coal Co. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged To From James River Coal Co. Senior Unsecured CCC/Watch Neg CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 James River Escrow Inc. Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2