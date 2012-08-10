Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Brazilian Finance & Real Estate (BFRE) and two of its subsidiaries, Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM) and Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS) following the conclusion of their sale to Banco Panamericano S.A. (Panamericano). At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Rating Watch Positive on the companies' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), National Ratings and the first debenture issue maturing in October 2014. Fitch has assigned a Stable Rating Outlook to the long-term ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. With the conclusion of the acquisition, BFRE and its subsidiaries will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of Panamericano, and the BFRE businesses will be core and complementary to Panamericano's activities. Today's upgrades reflect the support that the companies will now receive from Panamericano. In turn, Panamericano's ratings reflect the support of Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual; Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'BBB-' and National Rating 'AA(bra)'), which owns 51% of its common shares, as well as the benefits from the participation in its ownership of Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa, National Rating 'AAA(bra)'), which owns 49% of Panamericano's common shares. Caixa is the fifth-largest Brazilian bank in terms of assets and is wholly controlled by the country's federal government. Panamericano has acquired BFRE's origination, real estate financing and securitization assets for BRL940 million, booking a goodwill of BRL140 million. The BRL2.3 billion of assets under management, BRL5.6 billion relative to fiduciary administration and BRL179 million of applications in real estate investment funds (FIIs) and other investment vehicles were spun off prior to the sale to Panamericano and acquired by BTG Pactual for BRL275 million, as they fall within the latter's activities as an investment bank and asset manager. Fitch believes the operation will strongly benefit BFRE, considering the complementary activities and lower funding costs that will consequently lead to greater earnings. The acquisition should add a new and very promising business line that will increase Panamericano's earnings generation, mainly through interest and fee income with low capital allocation requirement. This line of business is comprised of real estate loans, which may be subsequently securitized. Moreover, Caixa is the largest originator of real estate loans in Brazil, with a market share of about 70%, maintaining a broad local distribution network, which can further benefit synergies with BFRE and its subsidiaries. BFRE enjoys the group's strong experience in Brazil's real estate finance market, with an experienced and conservative team and risks that are well identified and controlled. It also has good credit quality and satisfactory performance. The BFRE group is a provider of financial services, focused exclusively on the Brazilian real estate sector. Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao, a BFRE group subsidiary, is the largest securitization company in Brazil with an approximately 31% share of the local market. Panamericano's ratings are not affected by this transaction, since they are primarily based on the support of BTG Pactual. However, Panamericano's credit profile did benefit from a recent capital injection of BRL1.76 billion received in May 2012. This injection was made without changes in the control structure. Panamericano's ratings also benefit from the recurring support offered by Caixa through credit lines of BRL10 billion, valid until 2019, which strongly support its liquidity and funding. Changes in BTG Pactual's propensity or capacity to provide support to Panamericano could affect the latter's ratings. Controlled by Caixa and BTG through a shareholder agreement, Panamericano engages in the financing of autos, payroll and deductible loans and credit cards, as well as lending to small and medium-sized businesses. BTG Pactual's ratings reflect its strong franchise as a merchant bank in Brazil, success in development of its activities and its good earnings track record. They further consider the high capacity and experience of its senior management, strong risk controls and the flow of recurring revenues, which consistently cover fixed operating costs. The ratings, however, are constrained by its limited albeit growing balance sheet and revenue diversification. Greater diversification of its businesses and revenues, which is part of its strategic planning, could benefit the ratings in the medium and/or long term. On the other hand, the ratings would be negatively affected by large trading losses and deterioration in asset or capitalization quality. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: BFRE --Foreign and Local Currency IDRS upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'. Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM) --Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'. Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS) --Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'; --First Debenture Issue, maturing in October 2014, upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 