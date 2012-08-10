Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Brazilian Finance & Real
Estate (BFRE) and two of its subsidiaries, Brazilian Mortgages Cia.
Hipotecaria (BM) and Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS) following
the conclusion of their sale to Banco Panamericano S.A. (Panamericano).
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Rating Watch Positive on the
companies' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), National Ratings and the
first debenture issue maturing in October 2014. Fitch has assigned a Stable
Rating Outlook to the long-term ratings.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
With the conclusion of the acquisition, BFRE and its subsidiaries will be
wholly-owned subsidiaries of Panamericano, and the BFRE businesses will be core
and complementary to Panamericano's activities. Today's upgrades reflect the
support that the companies will now receive from Panamericano.
In turn, Panamericano's ratings reflect the support of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
(BTG Pactual; Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'BBB-' and National Rating
'AA(bra)'), which owns 51% of its common shares, as well as the benefits from
the participation in its ownership of Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa, National
Rating 'AAA(bra)'), which owns 49% of Panamericano's common shares. Caixa is the
fifth-largest Brazilian bank in terms of assets and is wholly controlled by the
country's federal government.
Panamericano has acquired BFRE's origination, real estate financing and
securitization assets for BRL940 million, booking a goodwill of BRL140 million.
The BRL2.3 billion of assets under management, BRL5.6 billion relative to
fiduciary administration and BRL179 million of applications in real estate
investment funds (FIIs) and other investment vehicles were spun off prior to the
sale to Panamericano and acquired by BTG Pactual for BRL275 million, as they
fall within the latter's activities as an investment bank and asset manager.
Fitch believes the operation will strongly benefit BFRE, considering the
complementary activities and lower funding costs that will consequently lead to
greater earnings. The acquisition should add a new and very promising business
line that will increase Panamericano's earnings generation, mainly through
interest and fee income with low capital allocation requirement. This line of
business is comprised of real estate loans, which may be subsequently
securitized. Moreover, Caixa is the largest originator of real estate loans in
Brazil, with a market share of about 70%, maintaining a broad local distribution
network, which can further benefit synergies with BFRE and its subsidiaries.
BFRE enjoys the group's strong experience in Brazil's real estate finance
market, with an experienced and conservative team and risks that are well
identified and controlled. It also has good credit quality and satisfactory
performance. The BFRE group is a provider of financial services, focused
exclusively on the Brazilian real estate sector. Brazilian Securities Cia. de
Securitizacao, a BFRE group subsidiary, is the largest securitization company in
Brazil with an approximately 31% share of the local market.
Panamericano's ratings are not affected by this transaction, since they are
primarily based on the support of BTG Pactual. However, Panamericano's credit
profile did benefit from a recent capital injection of BRL1.76 billion received
in May 2012. This injection was made without changes in the control structure.
Panamericano's ratings also benefit from the recurring support offered by Caixa
through credit lines of BRL10 billion, valid until 2019, which strongly support
its liquidity and funding. Changes in BTG Pactual's propensity or capacity to
provide support to Panamericano could affect the latter's ratings. Controlled by
Caixa and BTG through a shareholder agreement, Panamericano engages in the
financing of autos, payroll and deductible loans and credit cards, as well as
lending to small and medium-sized businesses.
BTG Pactual's ratings reflect its strong franchise as a merchant bank in Brazil,
success in development of its activities and its good earnings track record.
They further consider the high capacity and experience of its senior management,
strong risk controls and the flow of recurring revenues, which consistently
cover fixed operating costs. The ratings, however, are constrained by its
limited albeit growing balance sheet and revenue diversification. Greater
diversification of its businesses and revenues, which is part of its strategic
planning, could benefit the ratings in the medium and/or long term. On the other
hand, the ratings would be negatively affected by large trading losses and
deterioration in asset or capitalization quality.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BFRE
--Foreign and Local Currency IDRS upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'.
Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM)
--Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'.
Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS)
--Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F2(bra)';
--First Debenture Issue, maturing in October 2014, upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A-(bra)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
