March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada; AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged following the bank's announcement to wind down the consumer finance and retail service businesses of subsidiary HSBC Financial Corporation Limited (HSBC Financial). Standard & Poor's views HSBC Canada's wind-down of HSBC Financial and its consumer finance business as a positive development as we expect the bank's credit profile and capital ratios to strengthen as a result. This would also allow for better focus on more profitable and less risky core business segments. Despite making up only about 5% of total loans, HSBC Canada's consumer finance operation represents a higher risk business line, which we believed did not fit with the rest of HSBC Canada's operations or risk appetite. With riskier consumer lending products such as nonprime unsecured consumer loans, nonprime residential mortgage loans, as well as private-label credit cards, the portfolio has performed below expectation compared with the rest of HSBC Canada's loan portfolio, with much higher delinquency rates and loan loss provisions representing about 50% of the bank's total loan loss provisions in 2011. Because these loans carry higher capital charges, we expect regulatory capital and Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratios to improve modestly as the loans wind down over the next three years. While we expect restructuring charges, especially for severance costs, in our view they should be manageable. HSBC Financial operates on a stand-alone basis in separate branch offices and we don't expect any impact on the rest of HSBC Canada's customers nor operations. HSBC Canada acquired HSBC Financial in 2008 from HSBC Finance Corp., a consumer finance company in the U.S. The business arose from HSBC group's acquisition of Household International Inc. in 2003. We continue to view HSBC Canada's overall operations as core to the HSBC group and believe that the parent is not contemplating further Canadian core assets sales due to HSBC Canada's meaningful size in a group context, satisfactory performance, and integral role within HSBC's growth strategy in North America.