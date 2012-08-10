Aug 10 - In the wake of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's hint
that the ECB might purchase government bonds to support price stability,
investors remain skeptical about Spain's economic recovery prospects, according
to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Spanish
Sovereign Debt Pricing Exposes Investors' Doubts About The Economy," says that
secondary-market prices on the country's bonds remain depressed, yield spreads
over benchmark borrowing costs are growing, and the cost to insure Spanish debt
with credit default swaps
(CDS) continues its steady three-year rise. (Watch the related CreditMatters
TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Aug. 7, 2012.)
Our projections of net general government debt reflect our assumption that
official loans to distressed financial institutions will eventually be
mutualized within the eurozone. That means we do not expect net general
government debt to exceed 80% of GDP beyond 2015. However, we still see
multiple risks to Spain's economic recovery. And our negative outlook on the
Spanish sovereign reflects uncertainties about the effectiveness of eurozone
policies in stabilizing funding markets.
The markets for Spanish sovereign debt appear to agree with our assessment
about the vulnerabilities in eurozone plans to provide official assistance, as
well as to create a banking union with a single regulator.
