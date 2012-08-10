Aug 10 - Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its ratings on
Solutia Inc., including its corporate credit rating. The withdrawals follow
Eastman Chemical Co.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) acquisition of Solutia, as well as the
company's repayment of all its rated debt.
Rationale
We have withdrawn our issue ratings and our corporate credit rating on Solutia
Inc. upon the completion of Eastman Chemical Co.'s acquisition of the company.
Solutia has paid down all of its rated debt.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Solutia Inc.
Corporate credit rating NR/NR BB/Watch Pos/NR
To From
Solutia Inc.
Senior secured NR BB+/Watch Pos
NR 2
Senior unsecured NR BB-/Watch Pos
NR 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.