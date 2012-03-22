March 22 - Overview -- U.S. cable-TV provider Atlantic Broadband Finance is planning to issue first- and second-lien term loans and a revolving credit facility. -- We are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the first-lien debt and our 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery rating debt to the proposed second-lien debt. -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company despite the increase in leverage to 7x, pro forma for the transaction. -- The stable outlook is based on our expectation for continued meaningful free operating cash flow generation. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV provider Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC's proposed $660 million first-lien term loan and $50 million first-lien revolving credit facility. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $350 million second-lien term loan. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance the existing $555 million term loan B ($486 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011), repay the $125 million senior subordinated notes due 2014, and pay a $343 million distribution to shareholders. We will withdraw the rating on the existing senior secured credit facility and notes when the transaction closes. We also affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. With the approximately 2.6x increase in leverage from the proposed transaction, pro forma leverage, at 7.0x, is at the upper end of our range for the rating. Over the next year, we expect leverage to decline to about 6.25x due to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and free cash flow allocation to debt repayment. Pro forma for the transaction, $1.01 billion of debt will be outstanding. Rationale The ratings on Atlantic Broadband reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) and aggressive competition from direct-to-home (DTH) satellite-TV providers for video services and local telephone companies for data and telephone services. Tempering factors include its operations in less populated second-tier markets, which provide some protection from local telephone companies deploying fiber-based video offerings in the intermediate term; its position as the dominant provider of pay-TV services in its markets; and some growth potential from data, telephony, and commercial services. Atlantic Broadband is a midsized cable system operator serving roughly 190,000 equivalent basic subscribers. About 60% of the customers were in mature, smaller markets in western Pennsylvania, and the rest in Miami Beach, Delaware-Maryland (DelMar), and South Carolina. Investment company ABRY Partners LLC controls Atlantic Broadband and we assess the company's financial policy as highly aggressive. Our expectations for the rating include low-single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit EBITDA growth for the next two years, reflecting data, telephone, and commercial revenue growth, along with flat video revenue growth. While the company trails its larger cable peers in penetration of advanced services, we expect Atlantic Broadband to improve on these metrics over the next few years. For example, we expect penetration of data and telephone subscribers to reach mid-30% and high-teen percentage areas, respectively. We also expect capital expenditures to increase to over $50 million for the next few years (from the $35 million-$40 million that the company historically spent), reflecting success-based spending from growing its commercial business and capital investments in its network. Thus, we assume that free operating cash flow (FOCF) will be lower than 2011's $66 million, at about $35 million in 2012 and about $45 million in 2013. We expect the company will allocate its FOCF to reducing debt such that leverage could decline to about 6.25x by the end of 2012 and to the high-5x area by the end of 2013. Longer term improvement in leverage is unlikely given ABRY's appetite for dividends. Atlantic Broadband's high leverage and smaller size could limit its ability to respond to aggressive competition from DTH providers for video services and from local telephone operators for data services. DTH providers have historically had an above-average penetration in Atlantic Broadband's territories because of underinvestment by the company's previous owners. Though fiber-based video competition from the telecom companies is currently limited to a portion of the company's DelMar--and, recently, Miami Beach--clusters, local telephone companies have been offering data services in all of Atlantic Broadband's territories. Verizon Communications Inc. is the principal competitor in the company's Pennsylvania and DelMar territories, while AT&T Inc. competes against Atlantic Broadband in Miami Beach and South Carolina. Currently, Verizon offers its fiber-optic FiOS video product to about 20,000 of Atlantic Broadband's homes passed in the DelMar territories, which is about 4% of total homes passed. We expect Verizon to deploy its FiOS product in its first-tier, higher density markets rather than in Atlantic Broadband's second-tier, lower density Pennsylvania territories, thereby providing a degree of protection from facilities-based video competition. AT&T has obtained a state-issued video franchise that covers portions of the Miami Beach cluster. Liquidity We view Atlantic Broadband's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We expect sources of liquidity to outweigh uses by over 1.5x over the next two years. We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA unexpectedly declines 15% over the same period. Atlantic Broadband's liquidity consists of about $6.5 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation for good FOCF generation of about $35 million, and a new undrawn $50 million revolving credit facility. We consider debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 manageable, at $6.6 million annually (1% amortization on the proposed first-lien term loan; the proposed second-lien term loan does not amortize). We expect the company to use its excess FOCF to pay down its term loan over the next few years. Proposed financial maintenance covenants are expected to include a maximum total leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage test. We expect the total leverage covenant to be set to provide at least a 15% EBITDA headroom, in line with our adequate liquidity assessment. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Atlantic Broadband, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly. Outlook The outlook is stable and is based on our expectation for continued meaningful FOCF generation. The current ownership structure and resulting financial policy considerations, however, limit a possible upgrade. Conversely, we could lower the rating if Atlantic Broadband pursues a more aggressive financial policy such that leverage exceeds 7x. Less likely, given the stable performance inherent in the cable-TV business, we could also lower the rating if the competitive pressures leads to an acceleration in subscriber losses and steep pricing declines, resulting in a negative revision of our business risk assessment, leverage rising above 7x, or several quarters of break-even or negative FOCF. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3 Subordinated B- Recovery Rating 6 New Ratings Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC $660M first-lien term loan B+ Recovery Rating 3 $50M first-lien revolver B+ Recovery Rating 3 $350M second-lien term loan B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.