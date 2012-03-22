March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five, downgraded seven, and subsequently withdrawn the ratings on all classes of notes issued by Orion 2006-2, Ltd./LLC (Orion 2006-2) as follows: --$805,829,487 class A-1A/variable funding note affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn; --$40,000,000 class A-1B notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn; --$30,150,000 class S notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn; --$195,000,000 class A-2 notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn; --$87,500,000 class B-1 notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn; --$40,000,000 class B-2 notes affirmed at 'Dsf' and withdrawn; --$58,000,000 class C-1 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn; --$31,000,000 class C-2 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn; --$50,028,227 class D-1 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn; --$13,000,000 class D-2 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn; --$10,500,000 class E notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn; --$21,371,050 class X notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' and withdrawn. Orion 2006-2 entered an event of default on Nov. 7, 2007 and accelerated its maturity on Dec. 10, 2007. The required majority of the controlling class voted to liquidate the transaction on Jan. 12, 2012. The final distribution date occurred on March 12, 2012. None of the notes received any payments toward interest or principal. Orion 2006-2 was a hybrid cash and synthetic structured finance collateralized debt obligation (SF CDO) invested in residential mortgage-backed securities. Contact: Primary Surveillance Analyst Erika Tsang, CFA Director +1-212-908-0817 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Alina Pak, CFA Senior Director +312-368-3184 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs