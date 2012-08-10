Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Virginia: --Approximately $500 million wastewater revenue bonds affirmed at 'AA+'; --Approximately $25 million subordinate wastewater revenue bonds affirmed at 'AA/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the district after payment of operating and maintenance expenses. The senior bonds have a first lien on net revenues, and the subordinate bonds have a second (junior) lien on such revenues. The senior bonds have a provision for a 'springing' debt service reserve fund. The subordinate bonds do not require a debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Strong financial management continues to produce solid excess cash flows and debt service coverage. LARGE REGIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER: The district provides sewer treatment and disposal services to Virginia's Hampton Roads Region and its 1.7 million residents through 450,000 retail accounts. The district covers 670 square miles, serving nine cities, eight counties and several large military installations. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The debt burden has been on the rise but remains below average compared to similarly rated systems. With the expected issuance of additional bonds over the next several years, ratios will rise further but are expected to remain manageable. SIZABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Capital needs remain significant; however, solid long-term capital planning coupled with the district's ability and willingness to raise rates provide flexibility in meeting long-term capital demands. RATE FLEXIBILITY: Rates remain affordable despite sizable increases over the past several years. Consistent rate increases are necessary to service additional debt, potentially limiting rate-raising flexibility in the long run. FAVORABLE INTERNAL LIQUIDITY: The 'F1+' rating reflects the district's strong overall credit fundamentals and its ability to cover the maximum potential liquidity demands of the subordinate lien variable-rate bonds, in the event of a failed remarketing. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIQUIDITY: Fitch expects the district will continue to show sound financial results and ample liquidity, both for the provision of self-liquidity and for daily working capital. CREDIT PROFILE SOLID SYSTEM FUNDAMENTALS AND CUSTOMER BASE The district is a large regional wastewater interception, treatment and disposal system created by referendum in 1940 to abate water pollution in the Hampton Roads region. The system consists of nine major treatment plants and four smaller treatment facilities located throughout the service area with total treatment capacity of 249 mgd. Total average daily flow in fiscal 2012 was 148 mgd, leaving plenty of long-term treatment capacity. The district maintains sole rate-setting authority, with charges resulting only from the provision of interception and treatment service. Rates are moderate, but have been on the rise to offset the rise in debt service. Monthly rates remain affordable at roughly $30 for residential customers assuming 1,000 cubic feet of use, or 0.6% of median household income. Rates will trend higher as the district's large capital program is administered, with 8% annual increases expected over the next several years. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS ARE SOUND Strong financial operating results continue with $65 million in net cash flow at fiscal year-end 2011, providing 2.3x coverage of senior lien bonds, and 1.7x coverage of all debt service. Fiscal 2012 results, which are preliminary and unaudited, show a slight decline in coverage due to a large $21.5 million capital program expense that is expected to be accounted for as an operating expense. However, debt service coverage is still solid at 2.0x on the senior bonds and 1.4x all-in. When excluding the capital spending, debt service coverage is 2.6x on the senior bonds and 1.9x all-in. Overall liquidity has improved slightly and is considered strong at over 400 days of operating expenses on hand in fiscal 2011. Comprehensive updated pro forma financial results were not available from management during this review; however, revised debt service coverage projections through fiscal 2017 appear conservative showing no less than 1.9x on the senior bonds and 1.5x all-in. Fitch expects the district will maintain solid financial metrics on a going forward basis. AMPLE LIQUIDITY TO SUPPORT VARIABLE RATE BONDS The series 2011 variable rate demand bonds do not have a direct-pay letter of credit to pay bondholders in the event of a failed remarketing. District cash and investments are more than sufficient to meet self-liquidity needs for the variable rate demand bonds, and are well in excess of Fitch's criteria. Fitch requires discretionary resources for self-liquidity to be highly liquid and such resources must be at least 125% of the maximum potential liquidity requirement (which is the full principal amount of the variable rate demand bonds outstanding, or $25 million). As of June 30, 2012, the district had nearly $140 million in total cash and investments, of which $104 million is set-aside by the district in a separate pooled investment portfolio and will be the primary source for self-liquidity. After applying Fitch's discount rates to the various investment categories, the approximately $96 million pool provides 380% coverage of the potential liquidity demand for the subordinate bonds. The investment securities are concentrated in U.S. Treasuries (27%), Federal Agencies (54%), and corporate bonds (10%), and 100% of the securities are available for same-day settlement. CAPITAL NEEDS REMAIN SIGNIFICANT The district's five-year, $550 million capital plan is similar in size and scope to previous capital programs and will continue to address regulatory requirements including nutrient reduction and sanitary sewer overflows. Significant outlays for system-wide renewal and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure is also planned. Approximately 60% of the plan will be debt-financed with a possible $86 million issuance in 2013 and several additional issuances of between $60 million and $90 million through 2017. RISING DEBT BURDEN NOT YET A CREDIT CONCERN District debt has been on the rise. As of fiscal 2011, outstanding bonds totaled approximately $560 million, leading to higher but still manageable debt ratios. Debt to net plant was an above average 66%; however, debt per customer was below average at $1,228. Debt per capita of $330 was also below average. Projected debt issuance during the forecast period will bring debt per customer to roughly $1,800, which is only slightly above the current median for the rating category. Principal amortization is a somewhat slow 33% retired over the next 10 years, and 69% retired in 20 years. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's U.S. Municipal Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 3, 2012); --'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Rating Based on Internal Liquidity' (June 15, 2012); --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011); --'2012 Sector Outlook: Water and Sewer' (Dec. 8, 2011). For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs.