Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on Omaha, Neb.-based business process outsourcer West Corp.'s senior secured debt to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to 'B+' (the same as our 'B+' issuer rating on the company) from 'BB-', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '3' recovery rating. The rating revisions follow West's upsizing of its proposed incremental term loan B by $250 million, bringing the aggregate amount to $970 million. We believe the increased size of this debt class reduces recovery prospects in the event of default. West no longer plans to issue $250 million of senior notes. All other ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged, as does the stable outlook. We expect West Corp., to maintain have high leverage in the 5x-6x area over the intermediate term, as the company continues its acquisition-oriented growth strategy. This expectation underscores our assessment of West Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). West has been an active acquirer of automated services companies as it seeks to expand its presence in its higher-margin areas. We believe West's business risk profile is "fair," based on its good EBITDA margin and revenue stability. We believe these dynamics will result in West achieving low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth, on average, over the intermediate term, with slightly lower leverage. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on West Corp., published Aug. 2, 2012. Our updated recovery analysis will be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST West Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Rating Lowered To From Senior secured debt B+ BB- Recovery rating 3 2