Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC CriteriaAug 10 - Fitch Ratings today published an updated U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) sector specific criteria report that outlines the general framework of Fitch's analytical approach for assessing and assigning ratings to RMBS securities that are backed by cash flows from existing real estate mortgage investment conduit securities (REMICs), commonly referred to as a Re-REMIC. This report replaces the previously published criteria report of the same name, 'U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria,' dated Aug. 15, 2011. There have been no material changes from the prior report. Existing ratings will continue to be reviewed as part of the ongoing performance analytics process, consistent with 'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria,' dated July 6, 2012. This criteria report is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. RMBS Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Prime RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Repackaged Senior Structured Finance Notes' (Aug. 11, 2011); --'U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' (April 19, 2012); --'U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Assumptions Workbook' (April 19, 2012); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 6, 2012); --'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions' (Aug. 9, 2011); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'U.S. RMBS Servicers' Loss Mitigation/ Modification Efforts' (Nov. 3, 2011); --'Re-REMICs: Why Structure Matters' (Aug. 20, 2008); --'Re-REMICs - Why Underlying Bond Structure Matters' (Nov. 18, 2008).