Overview -- We could upgrade Brazil-based Banco Daycoval if improvements in its business position are sustainable over the medium to long term, while its capital remains strong and asset quality metrics are healthy. -- We have revised our outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA/brA-1' national scale ratings on the bank. -- There is a one-in-three chance that we could raise the rating to 'BBB-'. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Banco Daycoval S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA/brA-1' national scale counterparty credit ratings on the bank. Rationale The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise our global scale long-term rating to 'BBB-' and to national scale rating 'brAA+', if it sustains improvements in its business position over the medium to long term amid strong capital levels and healthy asset quality metrics. The extended track record would also enhance our view of the bank's business stability. The ratings reflect Daycoval's "strong" quality of capital and earnings and "adequate" risk position, as defined by our criteria. The bank's "weak" business position is based on its concentrated business profile. However, we note the bank's business concentration has improved, and further improvements are likely over the short to medium term. We consider Daycoval's funding to be "below average" because of the bank's high reliance on institutional investors. Daycoval's liquidity position remains "adequate," in our view. The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where Daycoval operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to our criteria. One factor we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, the regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment. We view Daycoval's business position as "weak," based on the bank's concentrated business profile and small market share in Brazil. Daycoval is the 27th largest bank in Brazil with a market share of 0.25%. Its loans to small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) account for 68% of its total loans, payroll deductable loans for 23.6%, and auto loans for 7.7%. Net interest income represents 92% of revenues, if interest income is included, and fee income represents 5.1% of revenues. Our view of the bank's business position could improve if we see further consolidation of the bank's business profile amid steep competition and if the bank achieved greater stability in its business profile. In addition, we expect Daycoval to take advantage of business opportunities for SMEs from the upcoming World Cup and Olympic Games in Brazil. Daycoval has grown significantly in recent years: it has more than doubled its customer loans to about R$8 billion in June 2012 from R$3.8 billion in December 2009. We currently view Daycoval's capital and earnings as "strong." We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC), under Standard & Poor's methodology, before diversification to be 11.2%-11.6% during the next 18 months. This reflects a base-case scenario that incorporates lending growth of about 20% for 2012 and 2013, similar ROA as for 2011, slight deterioration in asset quality, and dividend payout similar to those in previous years. Daycoval's quality of capital and earnings is strong, in our view, as 100% of its total adjusted capital is comprised of common equity, and we expect shareholders to continue supporting the maintenance of high capital levels. Moreover, the bank's three-year average earnings buffer that incorporates normalized losses for operating in Brazil and takes into consideration the distribution of assets by risk type at 3.2%, which compares well with peers. We assess Daycoval's risk-position as "adequate." Although Daycoval's lending growth was above the Brazilian banking system's average in recent years and it focuses on a typically relatively higher-risk lending segment, the bank has maintained its good underwriting capabilities, which results in relatively low loss levels and higher earnings than of its peers. Daycoval's loss experience remains low, with net charge offs and nonperforming loans to average customer loans at 1.37% and 1.28%, respectively, in June 2012. Moreover, Daycoval's granular portfolio has supported its low exposure to single customers, and its geographic diversification has helped mitigate downturns in specific jurisdictions. We consider its funding "below average" and its liquidity "adequate," given Daycoval's reliance on institutional investors for funding. Like other niche banks, its funding stability and diversification compare weakly with those of the large retail banks. Institutional investors accounted for 53.4% of total deposits at June 2012, corporations for 34.2%, and individuals for 12.4%. Customer deposits are the most important source of funds and represented about 60% of the funding base (including LOCs [letras financeiras] and letters of agricultural credit [letras de credito do agronegocio]) as of June 2012, with the remainder composed of repurchase agreements and foreign issuances. As of June 2012, high liquid assets (including cash, net reverse repos, and public bonds) accounted for 71% of total deposits and 23% of total assets, providing a comfortable liquidity position. In addition, Daycoval's liquidity benefits from the short-term nature of its lending, which provides it additional flexibility to react to a deteriorating economic environment by reducing new lending. Although we note Daycoval has a high level of liquid assets, we consider this to be adequate given its funding profile. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we could upgrade Daycoval if it sustains improvements in its business position over the medium to long term amid strong capital levels and healthy asset quality metrics. We could revise outlook back to stable if Daycoval's business position deteriorates, or if other credit fundamentals such as asset quality and capitalization weakened. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Positive/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Outlook Revised, Rating Affirmed Banco Daycoval S.A. To From Counterparty credit rating Global scale BB+/Positive/B BB+/Stable/B National scale brAA/Positive/brA-1 brAA/Stable/brA-1 Senior unsecured BB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.