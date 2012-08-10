Overview
-- We could upgrade Brazil-based Banco Daycoval if improvements
in its business position are sustainable over the medium to long term, while its
capital remains strong and asset quality metrics are healthy.
-- We have revised our outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the
'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA/brA-1' national scale ratings on the bank.
-- There is a one-in-three chance that we could raise the rating to
'BBB-'.
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Banco Daycoval S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA/brA-1' national scale counterparty
credit ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise our global scale
long-term rating to 'BBB-' and to national scale rating 'brAA+', if it
sustains improvements in its business position over the medium to long term
amid strong capital levels and healthy asset quality metrics. The extended
track record would also enhance our view of the bank's business stability.
The ratings reflect Daycoval's "strong" quality of capital and earnings and
"adequate" risk position, as defined by our criteria. The bank's "weak"
business position is based on its concentrated business profile. However, we
note the bank's business concentration has improved, and further improvements
are likely over the short to medium term. We consider Daycoval's funding to be
"below average" because of the bank's high reliance on institutional
investors. Daycoval's liquidity position remains "adequate," in our view.
The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where
Daycoval operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to
our criteria. One factor we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of
economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and
monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic
authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential
distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe these
potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central
bank has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, the
regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits
support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the
banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.
We view Daycoval's business position as "weak," based on the bank's
concentrated business profile and small market share in Brazil. Daycoval is
the 27th largest bank in Brazil with a market share of 0.25%. Its loans to
small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) account for 68% of its total loans,
payroll deductable loans for 23.6%, and auto loans for 7.7%. Net interest
income represents 92% of revenues, if interest income is included, and fee
income represents 5.1% of revenues. Our view of the bank's business position
could improve if we see further consolidation of the bank's business profile
amid steep competition and if the bank achieved greater stability in its
business profile. In addition, we expect Daycoval to take advantage of
business opportunities for SMEs from the upcoming World Cup and Olympic Games
in Brazil. Daycoval has grown significantly in recent years: it has more than
doubled its customer loans to about R$8 billion in June 2012 from R$3.8
billion in December 2009.
We currently view Daycoval's capital and earnings as "strong." We expect the
bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC), under Standard & Poor's methodology,
before diversification to be 11.2%-11.6% during the next 18 months. This
reflects a base-case scenario that incorporates lending growth of about 20%
for 2012 and 2013, similar ROA as for 2011, slight deterioration in asset
quality, and dividend payout similar to those in previous years. Daycoval's
quality of capital and earnings is strong, in our view, as 100% of its total
adjusted capital is comprised of common equity, and we expect shareholders to
continue supporting the maintenance of high capital levels. Moreover, the
bank's three-year average earnings buffer that incorporates normalized losses
for operating in Brazil and takes into consideration the distribution of
assets by risk type at 3.2%, which compares well with peers.
We assess Daycoval's risk-position as "adequate." Although Daycoval's lending
growth was above the Brazilian banking system's average in recent years and it
focuses on a typically relatively higher-risk lending segment, the bank has
maintained its good underwriting capabilities, which results in relatively low
loss levels and higher earnings than of its peers. Daycoval's loss experience
remains low, with net charge offs and nonperforming loans to average customer
loans at 1.37% and 1.28%, respectively, in June 2012. Moreover, Daycoval's
granular portfolio has supported its low exposure to single customers, and its
geographic diversification has helped mitigate downturns in specific
jurisdictions.
We consider its funding "below average" and its liquidity "adequate," given
Daycoval's reliance on institutional investors for funding. Like other niche
banks, its funding stability and diversification compare weakly with those of
the large retail banks. Institutional investors accounted for 53.4% of total
deposits at June 2012, corporations for 34.2%, and individuals for 12.4%.
Customer deposits are the most important source of funds and represented about
60% of the funding base (including LOCs [letras financeiras] and letters of
agricultural credit [letras de credito do agronegocio]) as of June 2012, with
the remainder composed of repurchase agreements and foreign issuances. As of
June 2012, high liquid assets (including cash, net reverse repos, and public
bonds) accounted for 71% of total deposits and 23% of total assets, providing
a comfortable liquidity position. In addition, Daycoval's liquidity benefits
from the short-term nature of its lending, which provides it additional
flexibility to react to a deteriorating economic environment by reducing new
lending. Although we note Daycoval has a high level of liquid assets, we
consider this to be adequate given its funding profile.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could upgrade Daycoval if it
sustains improvements in its business position over the medium to long term
amid strong capital levels and healthy asset quality metrics. We could revise
outlook back to stable if Daycoval's business position deteriorates, or if
other credit fundamentals such as asset quality and capitalization weakened.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Positive/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Outlook Revised, Rating Affirmed
Banco Daycoval S.A. To From
Counterparty credit rating
Global scale BB+/Positive/B BB+/Stable/B
National scale brAA/Positive/brA-1 brAA/Stable/brA-1
Senior unsecured BB+
