Aug 10 - Overview -- Higher oil prices in 2011 and 2012 are supporting Venezuela's expansionary fiscal policy, and the country's economic growth has recovered to 4.2% in 2011 and 5% in 2012. -- However, an unpredictable legal framework and distorting economic measures, as well as political uncertainties due to the upcoming presidential elections and the deteriorated health of President Hugo Chavez Frias, continue to weaken the ratings. -- We are affirming our 'B+/B' foreign and local currency ratings on Venezuela. -- The stable outlook balances the negative impact of the government's interventionist policies on investment and growth prospects with the country's still modest fiscal and external debt positions. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+/B' foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The outlook remains stable. Our 'B+' transfer and convertibility assessment and '4' recovery rating remain unchanged. Rationale The ratings on Venezuela are constrained by political factors and are supported by the sovereign's strong external and fiscal positions. An unpredictable legal framework, price and exchange controls, and other distorting economic measures continue to weaken Venezuela's domestic economy. Frequent nationalizations of private-sector entities have added to policy uncertainty, undermined private-sector investment, and hurt productivity. In addition, the deterioration of President Chavez's health--he underwent cancer treatment during 2012--adds more uncertainty to the political environment. The country's vast oil and gas reserves, which are key positives to external and fiscal performance, offset the policy uncertainty. Venezuela regularly posts current account surpluses, and with foreign exchange controls constraining capital outflows, the government still has a modest net external asset position. We expect a current account surplus of 10% of GDP in 2012, up slightly from 9% of GDP in 2011. Even though average oil prices in 2012 have been higher than in 2011, strong import growth has matched higher exports. Consequently, we project that gross external borrowing requirements will be 66% of current account receipts and usable reserves in 2012--similar to 2011--and remain at that level over the next two years. This compares well with the median for 'B' rated sovereigns, which we calculate at about 117% in 2012. In addition, we believe the government's other external liquid assets, such as those at the Fondo de Desarrollo Nacional (FONDEN), will hover around 4% of GDP. Higher government revenues as a result of recent high oil prices helped the government to boost public spending in preparation for the October 2012 presidential elections. In 2011, the government started a large public-housing plan aimed at building more than 350,000 homes, mostly for families that were displaced after the floods in 2010. At the same time, the government increased its cash transfers and subsidies on basic goods in an attempt to restore some of the purchasing power of the poor lost to high inflation. As a result, we expect Venezuela to have a general government deficit of about 3.8% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, slightly less than the 4% recorded in 2011. In this context, we expect net general government debt to rise to 19% and 22% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively (using the official exchange rate), still below the median for 'B' rated sovereigns of 36% in 2012 and 38% in 2013. After contracting by almost 6% from 2008-2010, real GDP grew 4.2% in 2011, and we expect it to grow another 5% in 2012, supported by strong public and private consumption. That said, we expect GDP growth to decelerate to only 1.5% in 2013 after the fiscal stimulus of the presidential campaign wears off. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the risks associated with interventionist government policies, their negative impact on investment and growth prospects, and the uncertainties related to the health of the president. The outlook also reflects Venezuela's still-robust fiscal and external positions. However, a disorderly transition after the upcoming elections or a significant oil price decline over an extended period (without compensating policy measures) would hurt Venezuela's fiscal and external indicators and could lead to a downgrade. Alternatively, we could consider raising the ratings if the government is able to stabilize prices and adopt policies that better support investment and growth. Related Criteria And Research -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B+ Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 4