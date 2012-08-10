Aug 10 - Effective today, Fitch Ratings has updated its Ratings Definitions,
expanding the application of '+/-' to corporate issue ratings at the CCC level
and defining a rating action
'Under Review'.
Fitch Ratings added 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings to its rating
scale. These designations are limited to instrument ratings and will not be used
for Issuer Default Ratings, leaving 'CCC' as the sole issuer rating within the
'CCC' category. The new designations provide greater comparability to debt
instruments and recovery ratings in the lower end of the speculative-grade
rating scale. Fitch will update its 'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial Corporates' to reflect these changes.
Fitch will conduct a review of the issues impacted by this change and will
update any issue ratings, if necessary. Potentially up to 40 issue ratings may
be modified.
Fitch also added the rating action 'Under Review'. This action signals the
potential change in a rating due to a change in the scale or definition of the
scale. It is not an indication of a change resulting from a change in credit
quality. The final action will be designated as a 'Rating Revision' rather than
an upgrade or downgrade. The action is also considered to fulfil an annual
rating review requirement.
Changes have been made to Ratings Definitions available on the Fitch website,
'www.fitchratings.com'.
