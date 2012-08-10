Overview -- U.S. utility structures and telecommunication towers manufacturer Sabre Industries Inc. is being acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. for $295 million. -- Although Sabre possesses limited product diversity and competes in highly competitive end markets, we expect demand from key electric transmission and distribution and wireless communications customers to remain good over the next few years. -- We assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating and a 'B+' issue-level rating to its proposed senior secured credit facilities. -- Our stable outlook reflects our assessment that Sabre's full contractual backlog of orders will support leverage in the 4x to 5x range as these contracts are fulfilled over the next 12 months. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Alvarado, Texas-based Sabre Industries Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $190 million senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $60 million revolving credit facility and a $130 million term loan. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect proceeds to partly fund Sabre's pending acquisition by an affiliate of private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. and to bolster Sabre's liquidity. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on Sabre reflects our view of the company's business risk as "weak" and its financial risk as "aggressive". Weaknesses include the company's small size, limited product diversity, and competitive end markets that we believe constrain EBITDA margins in the near term. We also view the uncertain long-term financial policies relating to the company's private equity owners to be a constraint on the rating. Still, we expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity and for demand from key electric transmission and distribution and wireless communications customers to remain favorable over the next several years. Sabre does not publicly disclose its financials. Under our base case scenario, we expect Sabre to generate about $440 million in revenues for fiscal 2013 (ending April 31). This represents a 20% increase over fiscal 2012, due primarily to the expansion at one of its plants this year that will contribute to a similarly sized increase in overall sales volume. Thereafter, we expect revenue to grow roughly in line with our U.S. GDP forecast (2% to 3% annually through 2014). We further assume that EBITDA margins (not publicly disclosed) hold relatively steady with debt to EBITDA at about 4.5x. Our baseline scenario also estimates FFO to debt at the lower end of the 12% to 20% range. Both ranges are consistent with our "aggressive" financial risk assessment. Sabre is a relatively small firm (based on revenues) that produces engineered structures for electric transmission and distribution and wireless end markets. Demand for its products is currently favorable as evidenced by a robust contractual backlog that we view to support our baseline revenue assumptions through fiscal 2014. Although its operating environment is currently favorable, we view Sabre to have a weak business risk profile because its end markets are competitive, it has limited product diversity, as well as some customer concentration. Liquidity On a pro forma basis, we view Sabre's liquidity to be adequate based on the following estimates and observations: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by well over 1.2x over the next 12 months; and -- We expect covenants under the proposed senior credit facilities will be set with a minimum 25% EBITDA cushion; however, -- We do not view liquidity to be strong based on qualitative factors, which include our opinion that the company does not have a generally high standing in credit markets. Our pro forma liquidity analysis assumes that the proposed financings will be completed as currently contemplated and that sources of liquidity will initially include at least $10 million of cash and full availability under its new $60 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2016. In our view, these sources (plus FFO) are sufficient to cover anticipated uses over the next 12 months. Uses include up to $15 million of working capital needs, approximately $35 million of expansion and maintenance capital expenditures, and roughly $3 million of principal amortization. After the proposed financings are completed, the company will have no significant debt maturities until the term loan matures in 2017. We expect that the new senior secured facilities will be governed by restrictive financial covenants including maximum leverage (defined as net debt to EBITDA) and minimum coverage requirements. Our analysis assumes these covenants will be set with an initial EBITDA cushion of at least 25%. Given our operating assumptions, we expect this cushion to hold steady over the next 12 months. Recovery analysis We assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $190 million senior secured credit facilities. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Sabre to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Sabre's operating performance will improve based on an expansion in production capacity this year and its full contractual backlog of orders. We expect debt to EBITDA to hold in the 4x to 5x range and for FFO to debt to hold near the lower end of the 12% to 20% range, as these contracts are fulfilled over the next 12 months. These ratios are consistent with our "aggressive" financial risk assessment. We could lower our rating if leverage were to increase and remain above 5x. This could occur if EBITDA margins (not publicly disclosed) dropped because steel prices increased sharply and if Sabre was unable to fully pass the higher costs along to its customers. An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months given the company's private equity ownership and uncertainty surrounding ultimate operating strategy and financial policy. Sabre Industries Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--

Senior Secured
US$60 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 3
US$130 mil term bank ln due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 3