Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign and local currency IDRs of
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed
CEMEX's 'BB-(mex)' long-term national scale rating and its 'B(mex)' short-term
national scale rating. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press release.
The Rating Outlook for Cemex and the subsidiaries listed at the end of the press
release remains Stable.
The rating affirmations incorporate Fitch's expectation that CEMEX will
successfully complete the refinancing of its 2009 Financing Agreement through
the exchange offer and consent request it announced during July. This
refinancing proposal, which expires on Aug. 20, would reduce CEMEX's refinancing
risk by pushing back the maturity of $7.2 billion of debt that falls due under
terms of the Financing Agreement during 2013 and 2014.
In consideration for extending the maturity of $500 million of this debt until
2016 and $5.2 billion to 2017, holders of the 2009 Financing Agreement debt
would receive: guarantees from six additional debt guarantors; 100 basis points
of fee payments; prepayment incentives that will likely result in additional
equity or assets sales, and about 75 basis points of additional spread on the
interest payment. Given the consideration Cemex is providing to the lenders for
extending the debt maturities, plus the length of time between the offer and the
$6.7 billion maturity during February 2014 and the ability of the lenders to
decline the offer at this time, Fitch views the transaction as a debt
refinancing and not as a distressed debt exchange.
The 'B' ratings of CEMEX and its subsidiaries continue to reflect the company's
high leverage and limited free cash flow prospects through 2014. As of June 30,
2012, CEMEX had $17.629 billion of total debt and $611 million of cash and
marketable securities as of June 30, 2012. For the LTM ended June 30, 2012,
CEMEX generated $2.418 billion of EBITDA, resulting in a total debt/EBITDA ratio
of 7.3x and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.0x. After factoring in taxes, interest
paid and changes in working capital, cash flow from operation (CFFO) was $641
million, which is slightly lower than 2011. After capex of around $500 million
per year, free cash flow for debt reduction has been limited during the past 12
months about $300 million.
Debt amortizations are manageable through the end of 2013 with maturities of $78
million in the second half of 2012 and $582 million during 2013. If the company
is not successful in the exchange offer, it would face a $6.7 billion debt
amortization during February 2014. Raising the money in the bank or capital
markets to repay this obligation would be challenging for CEMEX under the
current conditions of anemic U.S. economic activity, a high level of uncertainty
in the Eurozone region, and a weakening of the performance of its Mediterranean
division, which consists primarily of Spain and Egypt.
During 2011, CEMEX generated $2.339 billion of EBITDA. Mexico is the company's
most important market, representing $1.2 billion of EBITDA. The company's next
most important markets during 2011 were the Central and South American region
($513 million of EBITDA in 2011), the Mediterranean ($439 million) and Northern
Europe ($416 million). The company's U.S. operations performed poorly,
accounting for a negative EBITDA of approximately $100 million. A vibrant U.S.
construction market is crucial to the recovery of CEMEX's credit profile.
According to the Portland Cement Association, consumption of cement in the U.S.
fell from 127 million metric tons in 2006 to 72 million metric tons in 2011. In
2006, Fitch estimates that CEMEX's U.S. operations generated $2.3 billion of
EBITDA on a pro forma basis - as if Rinker was consolidated.
With a relatively weak outlook for the U.S. economy and a declining outlook for
the company's operations in Europe, Fitch expects CEMEX's leverage to remain
high through the end of 2014 and for the company to continue to spend
considerable efforts on liability management. Fitch projects that CEMEX will
generate about $2.450 billion of EBITDA in 2012, $2.550 billion in 2013 and
$2.900 billion in 2014. Free cash flow after capex and the payment of coupons on
the company's perpetual notes, is projected by Fitch to be negative $150 million
in 2012, before turning slightly positive during 2013. At these levels, absent
asset sales, CEMEX's leverage will continue to be elevated. For 2014, Fitch
projects that the company's free cash flow will be about $500 million. The
projections incorporate the assumption that the company's South, Central America
and Caribbean division will continue to increase cash flow, while the U.S.
operations will benefit from a gradual recovery in sales volumes. Offsetting
these positives is an expected deterioration in CEMEX's Northern European
operations between 2012 and 2014, and a weak performance of its Mediterranean
division during 2012 and 2013.
The 'RR3' Recovery Rating (RR) on the company's capital market's debt indicates
above average recovery prospects in the event of default (anticipated to be in
the range of 50% to 70%). CEMEX and its subsidiaries have issued debt
instruments from Mexico, the United States, the British Virgin Island, the
Netherlands and Spain. The guarantors of these instruments are also domiciled in
various countries. As a result of the complexity of the company's capital
structure and the various legal jurisdictions, Fitch does not envision a
bankruptcy scenario for CEMEX in the event of additional financial distress, as
creditors would most likely not want to enter a process with such a high degree
of uncertainty regarding the outcome. In Fitch's opinion, the most likely
scenario under additional stress would be a negotiated restructuring of the debt
subject to the Financing Agreement and the company's additional capital markets
debt.
In deriving a distressed enterprise valuation to determine the recovery under
this scenario, Fitch discounted the company's LTM EBITDA to $2 billion, a level
that would just cover operating leases, interest expenses and maintenance
capital expenditures. A 20% decline in EBITDA to this level would most likely be
driven by a more marked deterioration of the Eurozone, which would send the U.S.
into a double-dip recession, and have a negative impact upon Cemex's Mexican
operations. Currently, the strong performance of CEMEX's Central, South America
and Caribbean operations and the gradual improvement of its U.S. operations have
been able to offset the negative cash flow trajectory of its Mediterranean
operations, comprised mainly of Egypt and Spain, as well as its Northern
European division.
In determining a projected recovery in the event of default, Fitch applied a 6x
distressed EBITDA multiple. The low multiple reflects the high leverage within
the industry, which would hamper a competitive bidding process. It also reflects
the fact that if Europe would deteriorate to the point that the U.S. entered a
double-dip recession, the core operations of some potential bidders would also
be hemorrhaging cash, limiting their ability to pursue the purchase of CEMEX or
some of its larger assets.
A number of factors could lead to a negative rating action. They include a mix
of the following: non-successful renegotiation of the 2009 Financing Agreement;
a downturn in the company's businesses in Mexico and Central / South America,
which have been crucial to offset weakening of the company's Northern European
division and Mediterranean divisions.
A positive rating action is unlikely until the U.S. economy improves. Other
factors that could contribute to consideration of an upgrade or Positive Outlook
include significant debt reduction through asset sales, free cash flow or
additional equity. A resolution of the Eurozone crisis would also be viewed
positively.
In addition to affirming the 'B' IDR of CEMEX, Fitch has affirmed the 'B'
foreign currency IDRs of the following entities that CEMEX has used to issue
debt:
Cemex Espana S.A. (Cemex Espana)
C5 Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company
C8 Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company
C10 Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company
C-10 Euro Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose
company
CEMEX Finance Europe B.V., which is incorporated in The Netherlands
CEMEX Finance LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in the U.S.
CEMEX Materials Corporation, a limited liability company incorporated in the
U.S.
In conjunction with the aforementioned rating actions, Fitch has affirmed the
following issue ratings:
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., Certificados Bursatiles at 'BB-'(mex)
C5 Capital (SPV) Limited, USD perpetual secured notes callable in 2011 at
'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Finance Europe B.V., Euro guaranteed notes due in 2014 at 'B+/RR3'
C8 Capital (SPV) Limited, USD perpetual secured notes callable in 2014 at
'B+/RR3'
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., USD senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2015 at
'B+/RR3'
C10 Capital (SPV) Limited, USD perpetual secured notes callable in 2016 at
'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Finance LLC, USD senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2016 at 'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Finance LLC, Euro senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2017 at 'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Espana, Euro senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2017 at 'B+/RR3'
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., USD senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2018 at
'B+/RR3'
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., USD senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2018 at
'B+/RR3' (exp)
CEMEX Espana, Euro senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2019 at 'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Espana, USD senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2019 at 'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Espana, USD senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2020 at 'B+/RR3'
CEMEX Materials Corporation, USD guaranteed notes due in 2025 at 'B+/RR3'
C-10 Euro Capital (SPV) Limited, Euro perpetual secured notes callable in 2049
at 'B+/RR3'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'National Ratings - Methodology Update', Jan. 19, 2011;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011.
