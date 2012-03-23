March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
issue rating on U.S.-based supply-chain management software company RedPrairie
Corp.'s senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' (one notch higher than our
corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B+'. We also revised our recovery
rating to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on RedPrairie remain
unchanged. We expect that the company's revenues will grow modestly and
operating margins will remain at their current levels given their diverse and
entrenched customer base. However, the company's niche position within a
fragmented and highly competitive environment and its exposure to the retail
and manufacturing sectors are offsetting business risk factors. Although the
company has reduced leverage over the past year, its ownership structure
precludes sustained deleveraging, in our view.
RedPrairie is a supply-chain management software company with solutions that
leverage real-time sales data to optimize inventory levels; order,
manufacturing, and delivery batching; and staff scheduling. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on RedPrairie, to
be published following this release on RatingsDirect. For the complete
recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RedPrairie, also to be published
as soon as possible following the release of this article.)
RATINGS LIST
RedPrairie Corp.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
RedPrairie Corp.
Senior secured BB- B+
Recovery rating 2 3
