March 23 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 1 basis point (bp) to 197 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 605 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained unchanged at 128 bps, 170 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads expanded by 4 bps each to 431 bps and 652 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' widened by 6 bps to 1,014 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities each expanded by 1 bp to 297 bps, 306 bps, 288 bps, and 202 bps, respectively. Telecommunications widened by 2 bps to 313 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is hovering near its one-year moving average of 196 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 635 bps and its five-year moving average of 718 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.