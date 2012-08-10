Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following Grand
Fire Protection District No. 1, Colorado (the district) general obligation (GO)
bonds:
--$5.17 million unlimited tax (ULT) refunding bonds, series 2012.
The bonds are expected to price via negotiation as early as Aug. 14, pending
market conditions. Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to refund a
portion of the district's currently outstanding obligations and to pay issuance
costs.
In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $5.835 million in outstanding district
ULTGO bonds (pre-refunding) at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the district which levies
an unlimited property tax to pay debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: The district's financial position remains very healthy
as evidenced by large reserves and ample liquidity.
EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY EVIDENT: The district's operating millage remains at its
maximum limit but the use of an all-volunteer fire fighting staff and the
ability to defer or reduce capital outlays, which represent the largest annual
expenditure item, provides the district a degree of budgetary flexibility.
RECOVERING ECONOMIC BASE: The district is a wealthy, primarily residential tax
base with a local economy focused on tourism that is slowly recovering from the
national recession as evidenced by recently improved labor statistics and
building permits.
HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The overall debt burden remains high but should
moderate given expectations for further tax base growth, in addition to the
rapid amortization of outstanding debt and absence of major capital needs or
additional debt plans. Debt service carrying costs are high, which is not
unusual for a limited purpose district.
LOW PENSION FUNDING: The funded position of the pension plan for its volunteer
fire fighters is below average due to investment losses. The district fully
funds the actuarially-based required contribution, and recent revisions to plan
assumptions are expected to improve the funded position over time.
CREDIT SUMMARY
WESTERN COLORADO RURAL FIRE DISTRICT
The district was formed in 1951 to provide fire, rescue and emergency services
to a 130-square mile area in east-central Grand County around the town of
Granby. The estimated district population is 2,800. The county, which is located
around 70 miles northwest of Denver, has an economy anchored by tourism and
outdoor activities. Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Lake, and Winter Park
ski area highlight a list of destinations for hiking, biking, skiing, fishing,
river rafting and assorted other activities.
The district's tax base has experienced a precipitous drop in area home values
as reflected in a 21% decline in the district's reassessed tax base for fiscal
2012. The valuation collapse wipes out nearly all of the district's tax base
gains since 2007. Officials estimate a modest decline in the next reassessment
cycle in 2014, which Fitch considers realistic given similar projections for
further property value declines in other Colorado mountain towns.
Economic conditions are generally weak but showing signs of improvement. The
county's May 2012 unemployment rate of 10% is improved from the 10.7% rate last
year, but still well above the current state (8.2%) and U.S. (7.9%) averages.
County employment registered solid 1.5% growth over the same 12-month period.
Income levels are another positive factor, as per capita money income and median
household income both are slightly above national averages. Also, management
reports that year-to-date building permits are well above levels for last year,
driven primarily by new single family home building activity in Granby Ranch
Resort, the district's top taxpayer.
LARGE RESERVES PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY
The district's finances have been characterized by healthy annual surpluses and
sound liquidity. Audited 2011 results continue this trend as the general fund
posted a large unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned
and committed fund balance under GASB 54) of $3.4 million or 451% of operating
expenditures and transfers out.
Property taxes are the largest general fund revenue source, comprising on
average 72% of operating revenues annually since 2004. The large decline in
assessed values impacted the 2012 budget with a decline in property tax revenue
of approximately $164,000, as the operating levy is set at its maximum level of
4.427 mills. Due to the building slowdown, fire impact fees now average a modest
3% of general fund revenues, compared to a high of 20% in 2007. The general fund
balance sheet is highly liquid, with cash and investments totaling $3.5 million
in 2011.
The 2012 budget includes $1.8 million in pay-as-you-go capital outlays comprised
primarily of $1.2 million for the construction of the north fire station. These
funds are made up of proceeds, which have been set aside since 2008, from the
sale of the site of its former headquarters. The 2012 budget projects an ending
unrestricted balance equal to $1.5 million, which would equal approximately 197%
of spending (excluding the large one-time capital expense).
The potential for declining property values for the next reassessment cycle
could present financial challenges to the district, although this risk is
mitigated at least for the near term by sizeable operating reserves and spending
flexibility.
HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN
This issuance will refund nearly all of the district's outstanding $5.8 million
series 2004 bonds without extending final maturity (these bonds represent the
entirety of the district's long-term debt). The series 2004 bonds were
originally approved by a high 76% of district voters. Proceeds were used to
finance various capital improvements, including a new headquarters building and
training tower, resident quarters, a satellite station and land acquisition.
Debt service carrying costs are extremely high at 45% of total government
spending, which is reflective of both the rapid pay down of debt (78% of
principal is repaid within 10 years) and the district's limited-purpose nature.
After this issuance, the direct debt levels remain modest at 0.6% of market
value but moderately high at $2,154 per capita. Overlapping school district debt
increases the overall debt levels to a moderate 4.1% of market value but a very
high $15,803 per capita, comparable to the level at the time of issuance of the
2004 bonds.
District officials report no additional borrowing plans as its capital needs
will be funded with current resources.
LOW PENSION FUNDING; MITIGANTS EVIDENT
The funded position of the district's pension for its all-volunteer fire
fighting force declined from 70% in 2007 to a low 51% as of Jan. 1, 2011 despite
fully funding its annual pension costs. Using Fitch's more conservative 7%
discount rate assumption, the funded position declines to 46%.
With an actuarially-based increase in the annual required contribution,
effective Jan. 1, 2012, Fitch expects the funded position to stabilize or
improve. Fitch also notes that the district's use of three-year smoothing is
more conservative than the standard five-year term. Additionally, the monthly
pension payment to retirees can be altered by a vote of the district board,
absent collective bargaining or negotiation. The district does not provide
retiree health care benefits.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Dustin
Analyst
+1-512-215-3727
Fitch, Inc.
111 Congress Ave, Suite 2010
Austin, TX 78801
Secondary Analyst
Rebecca Meyer
Director
+1-512-215-3733
Committee Chairperson
Mike Rinaldi
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0833
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors, the Underwriter.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
