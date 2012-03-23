March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating and outlook on HHI Holdings LLC (HHI; B+/Stable/--), its 'B+' issue-level rating, and '4' recovery rating on the term loan are unaffected by the company's announced upsize of its add-on portion to $50 million, from $30 million. The additional proceeds will increase the dividend to its private-equity owners to $70 million, from $50 million. In our assessment, the upsize does not significantly change the proposed capital structure and credit metrics will remain in line with our expectations. Although the higher term-loan borrowings would somewhat increase the outstanding debt at default in our recovery analysis, given HHI's recent performance and current valuation, in a default scenario, term loan lenders could expect average (30% to 50%) recovery of their claims. For more information, please see our research update on HHI, published March 16, 2012, and our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.