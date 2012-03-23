March 23 - Overview -- The performance of U.K. motorway service operator Moto Hospitality Ltd. (Moto) was impaired in 2011 by a reduction in U.K. consumer spending, flat traffic volumes on its motorways, and a decline in the demand for fuel due to higher prices. -- Moto's earnings in the financial year to Dec. 28, 2011, and those we project for financial 2012, are lower than we previously forecast, and Moto's credit metrics have fallen below our rating guidelines. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Moto to negative from stable, and affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the rating if the unfavorable trends in U.K. consumer spending, traffic volumes, and fuel prices further impair Moto's earnings and credit metrics. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K. motorway services operator Moto Hospitality Ltd. (Moto) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Moto. In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on the GBP176 million second-lien notes issued by Moto Finance PLC. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that Moto's credit metrics have fallen below our rating guidelines for 2011 due to a persistently adverse consumer environment. In our view, this environment will likely prevent Moto's credit metrics from growing back into the range we consider commensurate with the current rating. We base our view on the drop in Standard & Poor's-adjusted earnings relative to our forecast in the financial year ended Dec. 28, 2011. We also forecast lower earnings for financial 2012 than our previous projection. Moto's performance in 2011 was impaired by a reduction in U.K. consumer spending, flat traffic volumes on the motorways it serves, and higher fuel prices reducing demand. As a consequence, nonfuel like-for-like sales were down 2% and fuel volumes down 4.5% in financial 2011. Based on the draft financial accounts of Moto's ultimate parent company Moto International Holdings Ltd. for financial 2011, revenue was GBP864.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA of GBP79.7 million and funds from operations (FFO) of GBP18.5 million. Although adjusted EBITDA is 10% higher than in 2010, this level of growth is below our forecast and caused adjusted EBITDA and FFO interest coverage to fall below our 1.5x guideline for the 'B' rating. Although we assess Moto's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, we assess Moto's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," with adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 7.5x and FFO to debt of less than 5% as of Dec. 28, 2011. In addition, we believe that Moto's potential to generate free operating cash flow is low in the year ahead due to the weak economic environment and the company's relatively high capital expenditure relative to its cash generation capacity. In our base-case scenario, we do not foresee a continuation of strong historical EBITDA growth despite Moto's plans to grow EBITDA from site refurbishments and franchise management. The company has debt amortization requirements of GBP45 million over the next four years and we therefore believe that Moto will have to use liquidity sources other than operating cash flow to repay debt. Consequently, in the absence of EBITDA growth, we do not think that the company will be able to deleverage significantly over the next few years. Moto's high leverage is somewhat offset by our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair." This reflects our opinion of Moto's sustainable position as the largest motorway service area (MSA) operator in the U.K., the high barriers to entry due to legal planning restrictions on building new MSAs close to existing sites, and Moto's innovative service offering that historically has allowed the company to expand its customer base. These strengths are moderated by the company's reliance on third-party brands. We believe that Moto's business position could be at risk over the medium term if its core brands lose appeal. Liquidity We assess Moto's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity position is in our view supported by: -- Available cash of about GBP26 million (excluding cash at the tills). -- A GBP30 million, five-year capital expenditure facility, and a GBP20 million working capital facility. Both facilities expire in 2016. -- Adequate headroom under financial covenants of more than 15%. -- Limited liquidity needs. These cover capital expenditures of about GBP20 million per year and moderate debt amortization of GBP45 million over four years. -- An extended debt maturity profile following a refinancing in March 2011, with the majority of debt (GBP531 million) maturing in 2016. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the GBP176 million second-lien notes due 2017 and issued by Moto Finance is 'CCC+', two notches lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on Moto. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The main driver of the '6' recovery rating on the second-lien notes is the significant amount of debt ranking ahead of the notes, including senior secured facilities and a revolving credit facility. This elevated level of secured debt more than offsets what we see as Moto's attractive assets and favorable jurisdiction of the U.K. Our simulated default scenario projects a default in 2014, mainly driven by higher fuel prices leading to lower fuel volumes, combined with a reduction in discretionary spending. For our detailed recovery analysis, see "Moto Hospitality Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile," published May 11, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the rating if unfavorable trends in U.K. consumers' discretionary spending, traffic volumes on motorways, and fuel prices continue to weigh on the company's earnings such that adjusted EBITDA interest coverage remains less than 1.5x, and if free operating cash flow turns negative. We could revise the outlook to stable if Moto's strategy to grow EBITDA through ongoing site refurbishment and franchise management enhances the company's earnings generation, offsets its exposure to a flat economic environment, and causes positive free operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Moto Hospitality Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Moto Finance PLC Senior Secured CCC+ CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.