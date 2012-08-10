Overview
-- During the second quarter of 2012, Urbi's operating and financial
performance deteriorated significantly, which leads us to believe that the
company will weaken relative to our expectations.
-- In our opinion, the company maintained aggressive expansion plans that
outpaced its ability to title units and leading to increasingly negative cash
flow and leverage.
-- We lowered our global scale corporate credit and issue ratings on Urbi
to 'B' from 'B+' and left the recovery rating on its debt unchanged at '3'.
-- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that the company will
decrease its revenue growth targets and will now focus on faster working
capital cycles schemes to achieve improvement starting in 2014.
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global
corporate credit rating on Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos S.A.B. de C.V.
(Urbi) to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the issue rating on its notes
to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains at '3', indicating
our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event
of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the rapid deterioration of the company's financial
performance during the second quarter of 2012 because of high working-capital
requirements. Standard & Poor's ratings on Urbi reflect the company's
aggressive financial policy and commercial strategies, high working-capital
requirements, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect the
concentration of mortgage originations from Infonavit and Fovissste, involving
certain political risk inherent to those institutions. Urbi's operating
efficiency and flexibility, geographic and product diversification, and
position as one of the largest homebuilders in Mexico counterbalance these
factors.
Recently, Urbi shifted its business strategy, adjusting its revenue growth to
a decline of about 12% compared with its previous guidance of about 10%, which
seeks to revert its recent negative performance by prioritizing liquidity over
growth. However, we believe this measure reflects the company's overbuilding
and inability to sell. Although revenue deceleration should benefit Urbi's
working capital requirements, we believe this effect will be offset by the
company's still high investments to finish its pending housing units and to
reallocate investments to projects with greater potential for demand. We
expect these investments to constrain its ability to generate positive free
operating cash flow during the next two years. We expect Urbi to focus on
titling through Infonavit and Fovissste, rather than through Alternativa Urbi
(AU), given that public institutions have a faster receivables turnover
compared with Urbi's own financing program, which should accelerate the
working-capital cycle. Additionally, in our opinion, market fundamentals for
nonaffiliated workers are still not developed enough to fulfill growth as the
company previously expected.
For fiscal year-end 2012, we estimate that Urbi will be able to title about
33,350 units and post revenue of Mexican pesos (MXN)13.8 billion (MXN12.4
billion from housing activities), a decrease of 3% and 15%, respectively,
compared with 2011. For 2013, we expect flat growth. Although we believe
Urbi's strong discipline on cost control and efficiencies will allow it to
maintain high profitability relative to that of its peers across the region,
we estimate that revenue slowdown will diminish its EBITDA to MXN3.8 billion
and its funds from operations (FFO) to MXN1.3 billion, deteriorating its key
credit metrics for the year-end. We project Urbi's total debt to EBITDA and
FFO to total debt will be about 5.4x and 8% for 2012 and 2013, as we expect a
stable performance during that year.
During the second quarter of 2012, Urbi made significant investments in
vertical construction in metropolitan areas and in sustainable macro-projects.
Together with delays in mortgage financing and in subsidies allocation, this
led to higher funding needs, causing free operating cash flow to plunge to
negative MXN3 billion pesos and total debt to increase to MXN19.6 billion