March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited's (RFHL) - the holding company of the Russia-headquartered investment banking group known as Renaissance Capital (Rencap) - Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed RFHL's majority owner Renaissance Capital Holdings Limited's (RCHL) IDR at 'B-', revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable and simultaneously withdrawn its ratings because RCHL has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment. The revision of RFHL's Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects the company's continued and significant performance deterioration (USD73m loss in H111, which Fitch understands will be higher for the full year) and increasing competitive challenges posed by stronger Russian state-owned peers which, in Fitch's view, will make achieving a turnaround difficult. Legacy illiquid investments partly received as a result of recent reorganisation (estimated at USD420m or 48% of equity post reorganisation) and significant related party lending (estimated at USD560m or 65% of equity post reorganisation) will continue to weight on profitability and undermine capital quality. RFHL aims to sell some of the non-core assets in the medium term, which, if successful, would be positive for its credit profile. Fitch deems RFHL's liquidity position as potentially vulnerable to confidence erosion. Specifically, Fitch is concerned about the significant usage of brokerage customers' assets, especially considering the concentrated client base, for raising repo funding (about USD1.3bn at end-H11 or 70% of RFHL's total repo funding). Although repo obligations are nominally fully covered by cash, reverse repo and margin loans on the asset side, Fitch understands that the books may not always be perfectly matched in terms of maturity and underlying collateral, giving rise to potential liquidity shortfalls. Some comfort is gained from the track record of significant deleveraging in the past. Repayments of wholesale debt (excluding repo) in 2012 are moderate (about USD57m), but more concentrated afterwards (about USD132m in Q313) and USD320m (in Q214; according to a put option). Credit risk, which is mainly in margin lending and broker receivables (about USD500m and USD1.3bn at end-H11), seems limited, although exposure is very concentrated by customer. Large value-at-risk (VAR) fluctuations up until H111 and certain large investments indicate occasional high appetite for market risk, although VAR decreased materially in H211 due to much less active proprietary trading. The company uses delta hedging and macro hedges as main instruments of control, although Fitch understands they may not always be efficient. Leverage is reasonable (about 2.9x), but equity needs to be considered together with significant illiquid investments and related party lending. In Q411, the group underwent a significant reorganisation, which was mainly aimed at significantly eliminating intercompany loans from Rencap to other Renaissance group entities, where Onexim has no interest, by swapping loan receivables for the companies' assets. Of these, a 64.5% stake in Russian consumer finance bank Renaissance Credit (Rencredit; 'B'/Stable) and 9.7% in Ukrainian agricultural holding Agland were transferred to a newly-established holding company Renaissance Capital Investments Limited (RCIL), which became co-owned by Onexim (50%-1/2 share) and RCHL (50%+1/2 share) and a 100% owner of RFHL. RCIL also assumed former intercompany debt estimated at about USD680m, of which the major part is indebtedness to RFHL. RFHL itself received some USD250m worth of assets, including a further 49% in Agland and 18% in Beacon Hill Resources Plc (BHR, a Mozambique-based coal-mining start-up) in exchange for a similar reduction in intercompany loans. Fitch regards the reorganisation as moderately positive for RFHL, because the direct recourse to assets, even if illiquid, is better than a claim on the same assets at the end of the chain of holding companies. The residual related party exposure, although large, is of somewhat better quality, because RCIL would have access to a significant portion of potential dividends of earnings-generative Rencredit. Also, the interests of the shareholders should now be better aligned, although Fitch continues to believe that Onexim is a portfolio investor and therefore does not consider potential support in the ratings. RFHL's ratings would be downgraded if it is unable show positive profitability dynamics and continue to lose equity. An inability to manage liquidity or further increase in exposure to related parties and illiquid assets would also result in a downgrade. However, if the company is successful in returning to profitability, manages to sell some of the illiquid investments and improve liquidity the ratings may be affirmed and the Outlook revised to Stable. The Negative Outlook on RCHL's ratings reflects significant refinancing risk related to about USD400m of its short-term debt, channelled to other group entities for funding of illiquid investments (other than those transferred to RCIL and RFHL) and somewhat less apparent repayment strategy after the group's reorganisation. This is because the remaining illiquid investments (mainly land/residential development projects in Kenya) do not generate cash-flow and conversely their realisation may require additional financing. RCHL does not have its own means for servicing the debt and without proceeds from the sale of the illiquid assets, it will rely on regular debt prolongations. The prospect of receiving dividends from subsidiaries is uncertain, because of Rencap's weak performance and the fact that Rencredit has moved under RCIL, which would therefore have a first claim on its dividends. As a last resort, RCHL's ultimate owners may consider selling an additional stake in RCIL and/or Rencredit, although this is currently not considered. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as RCHL has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the entity. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Renaissance Capital Holdings Limited: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria