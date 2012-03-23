March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based CB Renaissance Capital
(OOO)'s (CBRC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects CBRC healthy earnings generation, comfortable
short-term liquidity position and manageable refinancing schedule. The ratings
also take into account CBRC's relatively high credit risks associated with rapid
loan book growth in the mass-market consumer finance segment, fairly
concentrated retail funding and relatively tight equity under Russian accounting
standards. The risk of equity and/or liquidity withdrawals by Renaissance group
entities in the future has also been considered.
CBRC has grown its retail loan book (mainly general purpose cash loans) by 63%
in 2011 and plans about 40% growth on 2012. The quality of newly issued
exposures is reasonable but untested. The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs)
originated to average performing loans improved to 6.0% in 2011 from a rather
high 15.6% in 2010. The end-2011 NPLs-to-gross loans ratio was 4.7%, with
reserves covering NPLs by 71%.
Profitability is sound, with ROAE and ROAA of 21.4% and 5.2%, respectively, in
2011. However, revenue is enhanced by significant agent insurance fees (27% of
total), which may come under regulatory scrutiny and sustainability is therefore
of concern for Fitch.
At end-2011, retail depositors accounted for a high 62% of CBRC's non-equity
funding. This could significantly limit recoveries for CBRC's other senior
creditors in a theoretical default scenario, as under Russian law the claims of
retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. In
Fitch's view, while this risk is not presently sufficient to warrant a Recovery
Rating of below 'RR4' for CBRC's senior unsecured debt, any significant further
increase in the proportion of retail funding in CBRC's liabilities could lead to
a revision of the Recovery Rating and, according to Fitch's methodology, a
notching of the Long-term rating of the notes from the IDR.
Equity is strong under Basel with a total capital ratio of 23.1% at end-2011,
although under Russian accounting standards it is much tighter, at 12.9% due to
higher reserves. This should be considered from the angle of potential growth
constraints, because loss absorption capacity under RAS and IFRS is relatively
similar, at around 20% which translates to 19% and 14% under RAS and IFRS
accordingly if accounting for covenants in place.
CBRC is a relatively small private specialist consumer finance bank, operating
under the brand name Renaissance Credit. The bank is part of the broader
Renaissance Group, which also includes investment banking business consolidated
under Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited (rated 'B'/Negative), the merchant
banking entity Renaissance Partners and asset manager Renaissance Investment
Management. In Q112, as a part of the reorganisation of the broader Renaissance
Group, 65% of CBRC was transferred to Renaissance Capital Investments Limited
which is co-owned by Onexim (50%-1/2 share) and Renaissance Capital Holding
Limited (50%+1/2 share). Considering the weak performance of the sister
investment bank and significant leverage at the holding companies level, Fitch
believes there is a risk that CBRC may be used to support the other group
entities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B''; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4',
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)'
Senior unsecured upcoming RUB-denominated bonds: affirmed at 'B(exp)', Recovery
Rating at 'RR4', and National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)(exp)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16
August 2011is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria