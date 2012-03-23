March 23 - Overview -- U.S.-based Elizabeth Arden has had positive operating results over the past year and sustained improved credit metrics. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Elizabeth Arden to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- We are raising the issue-level rating on their senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's operating performance will continue to be steady and credit metrics to remain near current levels. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Miramar, Fla.-based Elizabeth Arden Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on Elizabeth Arden's senior unsecured notes due 2021 to 'BB-' from 'B+', driven by the corporate credit rating upgrade. The recovery rating is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debt holders in the event of payment default. Rationale Today's rating actions reflect the company's good operating performance since 2010. Credit metrics have improved through a combination of margin expansion and lower debt levels. Adjusted leverage decreased to 2.3x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 2.9x in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage increased to 5.1x from 4.2x in the prior year. We expect the company will be able to sustain credit metrics at current levels over the next year. The ratings on Elizabeth Arden incorporate Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business profile, which we continue to characterize with the descriptor "weak" (as our criteria define the term), based on its sales concentration in the highly competitive fragrance category and the seasonal nature of its core businesses; and its financial risk profile, which we believe will remain "intermediate." Our intermediate financial risk profile assessment on Elizabeth Arden reflects the company's ability to generate positive cash flow and our expectation that the company will maintain its current credit measures within the indicative financial ratios for the intermediate descriptor. Elizabeth Arden's operating results have performed in line with our expectations, with a positive key holiday season and overall moderate sales growth and improved operating margins. Sales growth has been driven by good performance from fragrances and Elizabeth Arden-branded products across the company's North America and international regions. EBITDA margin has recovered to historical levels, as the company continues to benefit from its operating efficiency initiatives and favorable product mix. Our assumptions for Elizabeth Arden over the next year include the following: -- Low- to mid-single-digit sales growth, driven by North America and travel retail sales, and tempered by the repositioning of the Elizabeth Arden brand over the next couple quarters. -- We believe new product launches across key distribution channels and expansion in international markets could be the primary drivers of growth in fiscal 2012. -- We believe there is still room for margin expansion and that EBITDA margin could be about 11% to 12% over the next year. -- Modest share repurchasing activity. Based on these base case assumptions, we expect continued cost-savings initiatives and improvements in working capital management to help adjusted leverage stay in the low- to mid-2x area, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be over 30% over the next year (excluding seasonal peak working capital periods). We project credit metrics will remain in line with the intermediate indicative financial ratios, which include leverage between 2x and 3x and FFO to total debt between 30% and 45%. The current rating does not incorporate flexibility for significant debt-financed acquisitions. The company continues to benefit from its portfolio of well-known brands, solid market position in fragrances, and its diverse distribution channels. We believe the beauty industry is highly competitive, and that Elizabeth Arden--which competes with The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., L'Oreal, Coty Inc., and Inter-Parfums Inc.--maintains diverse channels of distribution, selling through the mass retail channel and department stores. The company also sells via the travel retail channel, which includes airport boutiques and duty-free shops. Reduced traffic and inventory destocking in these two channels during the recent recession weakened the company's operating performance, but they have begun to rebound. Elizabeth Arden generates about 35% of its sales outside of North America, providing some geographic diversity. The seasonality in the company's core business remains a risk factor, in our view. The company's sales and EBITDA are weighted toward the first half of its fiscal year (which ends June 30), as retailers increase purchases in advance of the holiday season. The company's product portfolio is highly concentrated in fragrances, which we estimated in fiscal 2011 to be about 77% of total sales. Liquidity Elizabeth Arden has "adequate" liquidity (as our liquidity criteria define the term). As of Dec. 31, 2011, Elizabeth Arden had $208 million in availability on its $300 million asset-based revolving credit facility that matures in 2016. Revolver borrowings typically peak from September to November, and Elizabeth Arden uses them to fund seasonal working-capital needs as it builds inventory levels in advance of the winter holiday season. The facility also provides for an additional $25 million of borrowing base availability during its peak borrowing season. Such borrowings, along with cash on hand ($62 million at Dec. 31, 2011) and ongoing cash flow generation, should be sufficient to fund the company's operating needs. We believe the company can generate FFO of about $100 million over the next year. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We see liquidity sources covering uses by in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Elizabeth Arden does not have any maintenance financial covenants and only needs to comply with a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x if average availability under the revolving credit facility is less than $25 million (or $35 million from Sept. 1 through Jan. 31). The covenant was not applicable during the recent December quarter and we do not expect the covenant to apply over the next year. -- Capital expenditures of about $30 million. -- The company has no debt maturities until 2021, when the company's $250 million senior unsecured notes become due. -- We believe the company generally has sound relationships with its banks. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating on Elizabeth Arden, and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Elizabeth Arden to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect the company will continue to generate adequate cash flow and that credit metrics will remain in line with the "intermediate" indicative financial ratios. We could lower the rating if global macroeconomic conditions weaken, causing the company's operating performance to deteriorate and leading leverage to increase to over 4x. This could occur if EBITDA decreases 42% (assuming debt levels do not materially change from current levels). 