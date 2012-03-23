March 23 - By decreasing sales at brick-and-mortar retail stores, continued growth in online sales could lead to higher numbers of store closings. According to a recent report, this trend has the potential to keep the retail vacancy rate elevated over the next 10 years based on the results of a regression model run by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. In turn, we believe this trend could hurt commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) with high exposure to threatened stores. "Our results indicated that a 1% increase in the percentage of online sales would lead to about a 0.6% increase in the retail vacancy rate," said research analyst Howard Esaki. "Under this outcome, our regression forecasts a vacancy rate of 6 percentage points above what it would otherwise be if Internet sales were nonexistent and 3 percentage points higher (over the next 10 years) if the percentage of Internet sales remained at 2011 levels." We expect online sales (at 5% in 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce) to double over the next 10 years to 10% of all retail sales. Economic improvement could spur an increase in consumer spending, which could offset some of the reduced demand for retail space from increasing Internet sales. However, the continued rise in e-commerce will likely keep the retail vacancy rate high even if the economy continues to exhibit modest growth. "A rise in the vacancy rate could have a potentially negative effect on CMBS credit," noted research analyst James Manzi. "New transactions with retail property concentrations of nearly 50% could be especially hard hit." These transactions will likely continue to feel the pressure of occupancy declines among their underlying collateral if vacancies rise over the next decade. We published the full report, "Rising Online Sales Could Keep Retail Vacancies Elevated," on March 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.