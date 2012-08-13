Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four tranches of the Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l. , a series of four Italian RMBS transactions originated and serviced by Barclays Bank PLC, Italian branch (Barclays; 'A'/'F1'/Stable) as follows: Mercurio Finance S.R.L - Series 2008-3 (M2008-3) Class A (ISIN IT0004372303): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Mercurio Mortgage Finance - Series 2008-4 (M2008-4) Class A (ISIN IT0003246276): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Mercurio Mortgage Finance - Series 2009-5 (M2009-5) Class A (ISIN IT0003694129): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Mercurio Mortgage Finance - Series 2012-7 (M2012-7) Class A (ISIN IT0004791981): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on Italy's Long-term Issuer Default Rating ( 'A-'/Negative/'F2'). The affirmation is driven by the solid performance of the underlying assets, as well as a steady build-up in credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes, which remains sufficient to withstand the 'AAAsf' rating stresses. The class A notes' CE in all four transactions is provided by fully funded reserve funds (9% of the initial notes balance in M2008-3, 10.5% in M2008-4 and 2009-5, 9% in M2012-7). Series 2012-7's senior notes also benefit from subordination, provided by collateralised but unrated class J notes (EUR844.95m). All four transactions feature a provisioning mechanism, whereby the full outstanding balance of the loans declared as defaulted is recorded on the principal deficiency ledger, and cleared using excess spread. The issuer also partially provisions for a portion of delinquent loans using available excess revenue. The underlying assets comprise 100% first lien residential mortgages with relatively low loan-to-value (LTV) at origination, ranging between 60% in M2009-5 and 66% in M2012-7, a portion of which were broker originated (ranging between 55% in M2012-7 and 77% in M2008-4). The portfolio also comprises increasing instalment loans, which make up less than 7.5% of the outstanding portfolio in M2008-3 and 2008-4, and less than 1% in M2009-5 and 2012-7. In the analysis of the portfolio, Fitch has applied additional default probability hits for the individual portfolio characteristics, as outlined in its criteria for Italian RMBS. The Mercurio transactions have performed well in comparison to other Fitch-rated Italian RMBS transactions with broker originated loans. The transactions have generated sufficient excess spread, and have cleared period defaults, leaving the reserve funds intact. Fitch calculated an annualised gross excess spread in the range of 0.8%-1% of the current outstanding asset across all four transactions, compared to annual period default rates of 0.3%-0.9%. Arrears over the past year remained stable, and Fitch expects fewer loans to roll through into default in the upcoming payment dates. The agency believes that the excess spread generated by the portfolios will remain sufficient to cover for future defaults. This view is reflected in the affirmation of the ratings.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports, and loan-by-loan level data. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012, and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy' dated 30 July 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012; 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structure Finance', dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance