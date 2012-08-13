Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four tranches of the Mercurio Mortgage
Finance S.r.l. , a series of four Italian RMBS transactions originated and
serviced by Barclays Bank PLC, Italian branch (Barclays; 'A'/'F1'/Stable) as
follows:
Mercurio Finance S.R.L - Series 2008-3 (M2008-3)
Class A (ISIN IT0004372303): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Mercurio Mortgage Finance - Series 2008-4 (M2008-4)
Class A (ISIN IT0003246276): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Mercurio Mortgage Finance - Series 2009-5 (M2009-5)
Class A (ISIN IT0003694129): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Mercurio Mortgage Finance - Series 2012-7 (M2012-7)
Class A (ISIN IT0004791981): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on Italy's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating ( 'A-'/Negative/'F2').
The affirmation is driven by the solid performance of the underlying assets, as
well as a steady build-up in credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated
notes, which remains sufficient to withstand the 'AAAsf' rating stresses.
The class A notes' CE in all four transactions is provided by fully funded
reserve funds (9% of the initial notes balance in M2008-3, 10.5% in M2008-4 and
2009-5, 9% in M2012-7). Series 2012-7's senior notes also benefit from
subordination, provided by collateralised but unrated class J notes
(EUR844.95m).
All four transactions feature a provisioning mechanism, whereby the full
outstanding balance of the loans declared as defaulted is recorded on the
principal deficiency ledger, and cleared using excess spread. The issuer also
partially provisions for a portion of delinquent loans using available excess
revenue.
The underlying assets comprise 100% first lien residential mortgages with
relatively low loan-to-value (LTV) at origination, ranging between 60% in
M2009-5 and 66% in M2012-7, a portion of which were broker originated (ranging
between 55% in M2012-7 and 77% in M2008-4). The portfolio also comprises
increasing instalment loans, which make up less than 7.5% of the outstanding
portfolio in M2008-3 and 2008-4, and less than 1% in M2009-5 and 2012-7. In the
analysis of the portfolio, Fitch has applied additional default probability hits
for the individual portfolio characteristics, as outlined in its criteria for
Italian RMBS.
The Mercurio transactions have performed well in comparison to other Fitch-rated
Italian RMBS transactions with broker originated loans. The transactions have
generated sufficient excess spread, and have cleared period defaults, leaving
the reserve funds intact. Fitch calculated an annualised gross excess spread in
the range of 0.8%-1% of the current outstanding asset across all four
transactions, compared to annual period default rates of 0.3%-0.9%. Arrears over
the past year remained stable, and Fitch expects fewer loans to roll through
into default in the upcoming payment dates. The agency believes that the excess
spread generated by the portfolios will remain sufficient to cover for future
defaults. This view is reflected in the affirmation of the ratings.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of
information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports, and
loan-by-loan level data.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June
2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012, and 'EMEA
Criteria Addendum - Italy' dated 30 July 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012; 'Criteria for
Servicing Continuity Risk in Structure Finance', dated 12 August 2011 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
