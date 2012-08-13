Aug 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multiemployer Pension Plans in
PerspectiveAug 13 - U.S. corporate multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) contributions
could over the long-term grow at a rate that cannot be fully offset by smaller
increases in wage rates or healthcare costs, according to a Fitch Ratings
report. This would result in a creeping increase in overall labor costs.
MEPP obligations represent a drain on cash flow, particularly for the U.S.
supermarket sector, analyzed in more detail in Fitch's report. Among Fitch-rated
companies with the largest ongoing MEPP exposure, the top three were: Safeway
Inc. SUPERVALU Inc., and Kroger Co.
Most MEPPs are significantly underfunded. While this liability is off-balance
sheet, it is causing cash contributions to these plans to increase over time.
Fitch notes there is the risk that a contributing employer will become
insolvent, resulting in a larger liability for the remaining employers in a
MEPP, and lead to higher required contributions. However, there is little risk
of a large, lump sum payment to cure an underfunding.
From a credit standpoint, Fitch does not expect any near-term rating actions
resulting from MEPP liabilities. Growth in MEPP contributions due to funding
shortfalls, which can be exacerbated by employer insolvencies, could however
result in further downward pressure on supermarket EBIT margins. Margins have
already narrowed significantly in recent years, and, over time, could result in
rating downgrades.
The full report 'Multiemployer Pension Plans in Perspective' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.