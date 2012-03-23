March 23 - The U.S. military housing sector remained strong and ratings were
stable in 2011, according to a Report Card, "U.S. Military Housing Sector
Remained Strong In 2011."
"We believe that overall credit quality in the sector remains high, as
evidenced by strong debt service coverage ratios, high occupancy levels, and
good construction progress to date at most of the rated projects," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Raymond Kim. "We expect the sector to sustain
its high credit quality as projects mature and complete their initial
development phase
The report also discusses the various rating actions by Standard & Poor's in
2011.
On March 15, 2012, we placed the ratings on 15 military housing bond issues on
CreditWatch with negative implications, following the publication of "U.S.
Federal Future Flow Securitization Methodology". Using our U.S. federal future
flow securitization methodology, we have determined that the maximum possible
rating for military housing bonds is one notch below the rating on the U.S.
government.
As of March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's maintained 118 public ratings on issues
at 43 military housing privatization projects, with a total end-state unit
count of over 130,000 and a total par volume of approximately $14.4 billion.
