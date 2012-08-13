Overview
-- U.S. blood analysis company Immucor plans to extend the maturity date
on its $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility by one year.
-- Our issue and recovery ratings on the debt remain unchanged.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our near-term expectations of
low-single-digit revenue gains, and relatively flat margins, in an environment
of stabilized demand for medical procedures that require blood transfusions.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings on
Norcross, Ga.-based blood analysis company Immucor Inc.'s $100 million senior
secured revolving credit facility remain unchanged following a proposed
extension of the maturity date to Aug. 19, 2017 from Aug. 19, 2016. The issue
rating on the revolver remains at 'BB-' (one notch higher than the 'B+'
corporate credit rating on the company) and the recovery rating remains at
'2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default.
We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Immucor. The rating outlook is
stable.
We rate the company's $715 million secured bank facility (consisting of a $615
million term loan B and a $100 million revolving credit facility) 'BB-' with a
'2' recovery rating. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a default.
We rate Immucor's issue of $400 million in unsecured notes 'B-'(two notches
below the corporate credit rating) with a '6' recovery rating. The '6'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery
in the event of a default. None of the ratings are affected by current company
proposals for a one-year extension of the revolver maturity date, reduced
interest rates, and some easing of covenant restrictions.
Rationale
The ratings on Immucor consider our expectations that the company's important
role in blood transfusion procedures position it well for some recovery in
demand, but also that it will continue to operate under a heavy debt burden.
The company's narrow scope and exposure to technology shifts contribute to a
business risk profile we consider "fair," according to our criteria. In
addition, we believe Immucor's financial risk profile will remain "highly
leveraged," with limited near-term prospects it can meaningfully reduce the
large amount of borrowing tied to its 2011 LBO.
We expect Immucor to post low-single-digit revenue growth in the fiscal year
ahead, aided by the essential role its diagnostic equipment and reagents play
in the testing of donor and patient blood for the purpose of transfusion.
Revenues for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2012 were up 1%, versus the prior
12 months. Immucor provides over one-half of the reagents needed for blood
testing in the U.S., and is the sole supplier for approximately one-third of
its red blood cell reagents. It therefore is well-positioned to benefit from
an eventual firming in softness in customer demand that has persisted for the
past three fiscal years. While this has inhibited the use of traditional
reagents, the company stated that it achieved double-digit growth in its
installed base of equipment in fiscal 2012. Some improvement in equipment
demand with an increase in economic confidence by hospitals (80% of revenues),
blood donor centers (15%), and reference/clinical laboratories (5%) could
suggest a subsequent pick-up in highly profitable reagent use, which accounts
for about 85% of revenues. While we assume that this could bolster EBITDA
margins in a few years, we also expect a lag in that pick-up will limit margin
improvement in fiscal 2013. Fiscal 2013 margins were under some pressure by
infrastructure investment that included an expansion of the U.S. sales force
and increased R&D.
Immucor's narrow business focus and manufacturing reliance on its main reagent
manufacturing facility are likely to remain key aspects of its fair business
risk profile, offsetting its strong market position. The company holds about
half of the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) blood-typing and screening market,
and about one-quarter of the global market. While the essential nature of many
medical procedures insulates the company from more volatile economic swings,
its tight health care focus exposes it to vagaries in IVD demand.
Immucor's focused product line also makes it relatively susceptible to
competitive technology developments. We believe its automated platform
(available since 2010) provides some defense for its competitive position. The
company's solid-phase technology provides more rapid throughput than older
competing gel technology. The company derives about 70% of revenues from the
U.S. market, where approximately 60% of customers perform blood-typing
manually. With the majority of traditional reagents used for manual blood
testing, there is opportunity in migrating customers to Capture, a proprietary
technology used for testing on Immucor's automated platform. This would aid
customer retention, since reagents are typically sold under contracts with
annual price escalators; in the U.S., the contracts usually are for five
years. Capture reagent revenue increased 10% in fiscal 2012, from the prior 12
months. Still, Bio-Rad is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approval for reagents for its new automated instrument (not currently marketed
in the U.S.).
The vulnerability of Immucor's single-site reagent production is another
important element in its business risk, as highlighted by current FDA
regulatory scrutiny. The Norcross facility remains under a June 2009 FDA
notice of intent to revoke (NOIR) its biologics license with respect to its
reagent red blood cells and anti-E (monoclonal) blood grouping reagent
products for quality control issues. Our base case assumes it is unlikely the
FDA would shut down its operations, given the company's key role in its field
and evidence of progress in addressing the issues. Still, the production
concentration and the narrow therapeutic focus of the company handicaps
Immucor's business risk, against the higher "satisfactory" business risk
profile assessment of Bio-Rad, which has much larger scale and diversity.
We expect Immucor's financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged over the
next few years because we do not expect much EBITDA expansion or significant
reduction in the heavy debt load incurred in its acquisition by TPG Capital.
Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for off-balance-sheet items such as operating leases)
exceeded 6x as of May 2012, and we do not expect debt leverage to decline to
under that level within the next fiscal year. We expect funds from operations
(FFO) to debt to remain under 12% during that time, consistent with a highly
leveraged financial risk profile.
Liquidity
We believe Immucor has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next
two years. Given only modest capital spending needs, we expect cash from
operations to cover capital expenditures, even if revenue growth is in the
low-single digits.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following:
-- We expect annual free operating cash flow of at least $35 million.
-- We also expect liquidity sources (primarily of cash, revolver
availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 2x over the next two
years. Cash at May 31, 2012 was $19 million.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 15% to 20%.
-- We believe Immucor would not breach its covenants in the event of a
15% to 20% EBITDA decline.
-- While Immucor is likely to maintain a minimal cash balance, its $100
million revolver (unused at May 31, 2012) provides liquidity. At May 31, 2012,
the company's senior secured leverage ratio was 3.95x, as calculated under its
credit agreement. The ceiling remains comfortable, even as it drifts down from
5.25x to 4.75x through the end of fiscal 2013.
-- We believe Immucor may not be able to absorb a low-probability,
high-impact event, such as extensive damage to its Norcross facility.
-- Despite adequate bank relationships, we believe Immucor could have
limited access to capital, because it is privately owned.
Recovery analysis
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on Immucor reflects our near-term expectations of
low-single-digit revenue gains, and relatively flat margins, in an environment
of stabilized demand for medical procedures that require blood transfusions.
Over time, the company's revenues and earnings could benefit from its strategy
to convert manual customers to automated systems. Nevertheless, we believe
that EBITDA growth in the year ahead will be limited, leaving little prospect
for a meaningful increase in internally generated funds for debt repayment,
and that debt leverage will be sustained above 6x.
There is the potential for a downgrade within a year if there is an unexpected
tightening of liquidity. We believe that a higher rating is unlikely within a
year. In our view, Immucor would need a double-digit revenue increase combined
with a several hundred-basis-point increase in EBITDA margin to reduce debt
leverage to 5x. This probably would require a dramatic shift in the
competitive landscape. Moreover, we do not believe Immucor's sponsor would
sustain leverage below the 5x level that might indicate an "aggressive" (as
opposed to highly leveraged) financial risk profile that could suggest an
upgrade.
Ratings List
Immucor Inc.
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Immucor Inc.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
