Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Essar Projects Ltd's (EPL) Long-Term and
Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term rating has been revised to Negative from Stable. The agency has
also withdrawn the 'B' rating on EPL's USD100m working capital loans as there is
no amount outstanding against the instrument. EPL is the holding company of the
various construction companies of the Essar Group.
The Negative Outlook reflects Essar Global Ltd's (EG, a 100% stake in EPL) high
financial leverage in FY12 (year end March) and its likely slower-than-expected
deleveraging. EPL's ratings are constrained by EG's credit profile as group
entities are key clients for EPL and EG has full access to EPL's cash flows.
Fitch notes that as a large part of EG's capex - namely the 10mtpa oil refinery
expansion and the 5mtpa steel expansion - is complete, the group level EBITDA
will increase in FY13 and consequently lead to deleveraging. However, given the
adverse industry scenario in some of the businesses, deleveraging could be
lesser than expectations.
The rating affirmation reflects EPL's robust order book of USD6.3bn (2.9x FY12
revenues) and its comfortable credit metrics. In FY12, revenue grew by 23% yoy
to USD2.1bn and EBITDA margin was 7.9% (FY11: 9.5%). Fitch notes that though
credits metrics weakened in FY12 with net financial leverage of 3.5x (FY11:
1.5x) and interest cover of 2.5x (3.7x), they are commensurate with the current
rating level.
The ratings continue to be constrained by the inherent business risk in
construction companies wherein cash flows are project driven and can vary
significantly. In case of offtake risks, many companies tend to stall their
capex plans, which could negatively affect a construction company's working
capital requirements and cash flow position. Fitch also notes that the company's
exposure to the Essar group remains high. The trend of a reduction in group
entity projects in the order book was reversed in FY12, with group orders
accounting for 77% (FYE11: 69%).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a worsening of EG's credit profile
- a deterioration in EPL's credit metrics with financial leverage above 5x and
interest coverage below 1.2x on a sustained basis
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.
However, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if Essar group entities generate
expected profitability and EG deleverages as expected from FY13 onwards.
In FY12, EPL had EBITDA of USD169m (USD169m) and net profit of USD110m
(USD114m). Its total debt was USD617m (USD311m) and cash balance was USD47m
(USD64m) at end-March 2012. In FY12, Essar Projects India Ltd - EPL's key
subsidiary - had revenues of USD1.6bn (1.4bn), EBITDA of USD143m (FY10: USD87m),
and net profit of USD61m (USD53m).
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
