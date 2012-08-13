Overview -- U.S. communications semiconductor provider Broadcom is issuing senior notes due 2022. -- We anticipate the company's revenue and earnings growth prospects will continue to be supported by favorable demand for mobile handsets, wireless infrastructure, and home networking products. -- We are assigning our 'A-' issue rating to the new notes and affirming our other ratings on the company. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects Broadcom's "minimal" financial risk profile, as well as its strong free cash flow and overall competitive position. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue rating to Irvine, Calif.-based communications semiconductor provider Broadcom Corp.'s new senior notes due 2022. We affirmed our other ratings on Broadcom, including the 'A-' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Broadcom reflects the company's solid position in communications semiconductor markets, as measured by EBITDA in excess of $1.7 billion for the latest 12 months ended June 2012, and stable EBITDA margins in excess of 20%. These are characteristics of a "satisfactory" business risk profile. The rating also reflects the company's strong free cash flow in excess of $1.3 billion annually and financial leverage of about 1.2x pro forma for the current offering, which supports our view of a "minimal" financial risk profile. We expect Broadcom's revenues to rise in the mid- to high-single digits over the next several years, supported by high-single-digit revenue growth for its wireless handset products, and by revenues from its products catering to slower-growing wireless infrastructure and home networking markets. For 2012, we expect infrastructure segment revenues to increase in the low-double digits, supported in part by the company's $3.7 billion acquisition of NetLogic in February 2012. We believe that Broadcom's favorable positioning with leading handset providers, including Samsung and Apple, to continue to result in more favorable revenue growth of its handset segment relative to growth within its other business divisions. Considering industry competitive dynamics, we expect the company's customer concentration to remain moderate and note that Samsung and Apple represented about 10% and 13%, respectively, of the company's 2011 revenue. Given our anticipation for volume-related cost efficiencies in infrastructure and home networking product divisions, offset in part by lower operating margins derived from handset clients relative to the company's other divisions, we expect EBITDA margins to stabilize at about 20%. We also expect a continuation of relatively high research and development (R&D) expenditures at about 30% of revenues, resulting in lower margins for Broadcom relative to peers Texas Instruments and Qualcomm. We expect free cash flow to continue to exceed $1.3 billion on an annual basis, supported by the company's large scale and well-established, fabless business model. Considering Broadcom's currently gradual market transition to narrower line-width product (28 nanometer and below), we anticipate that capital expenditures will remain modest, at about 2% of revenues. As of the June 2012 quarter and pro forma for the current offering, Broadcom's leverage amounts to about 1.2x, which we consider at the high end for the rating. However, we expect the company to reduce leverage over the coming 12 months to about 1x, through both EBITDA growth and potential repayment of its $300 million notes due November 2013. Liquidity We have revised Broadcom's liquidity to "strong" from "adequate," reflecting recent replenishment of cash from that it used to fund the NetLogic acquisition. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments, supplemented by an undrawn $500 million revolving facility and about $400 million in liquid long-term assets. Although foreign subsidiaries held approximately $1 billion of the company's cash and liquid investments as of the June quarter-end, we anticipate that the proceeds of the current offering will add to the company's domestic liquidity. Additional relevant aspects of Broadcom's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect the ratio of sources to uses of cash flows to be in excess of 2x for the next three years, given its strong cash flow generation ability. -- We also expect that net sources of funds would be positive in the next 12 to 18 months, even with a 50% decline from its levels as of the 12 months ended June 2012. -- We believe cumulative capital expenditures will amount to about $400 million over the next 24 months. -- Liquidity is sufficient to support the company's dividends and share repurchases. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects Broadcom's minimal financial risk profile, as well as its strong free cash flow and overall competitive position. Upgrade potential, however, is limited over the next two years, given our current business risk profile assessment and performance expectations. Though we do not expect it, a downgrade could result from an attempt to undertake another sizable cash-financed acquisition before NetLogic can be absorbed or a shift toward a more aggressive shareholder-friendly financial policy, resulting in significantly lower liquidity or leverage staying beyond the low-1x area. 