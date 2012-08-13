Overview
-- U.S. communications semiconductor provider Broadcom is issuing senior
notes due 2022.
-- We anticipate the company's revenue and earnings growth prospects will
continue to be supported by favorable demand for mobile handsets, wireless
infrastructure, and home networking products.
-- We are assigning our 'A-' issue rating to the new notes and affirming
our other ratings on the company.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects Broadcom's "minimal" financial risk
profile, as well as its strong free cash flow and overall competitive position.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue
rating to Irvine, Calif.-based communications semiconductor provider Broadcom
Corp.'s new senior notes due 2022.
We affirmed our other ratings on Broadcom, including the 'A-' corporate credit
rating. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Broadcom reflects the company's solid position in communications
semiconductor markets, as measured by EBITDA in excess of $1.7 billion for the
latest 12 months ended June 2012, and stable EBITDA margins in excess of 20%.
These are characteristics of a "satisfactory" business risk profile. The
rating also reflects the company's strong free cash flow in excess of $1.3
billion annually and financial leverage of about 1.2x pro forma for the
current offering, which supports our view of a "minimal" financial risk
profile.
We expect Broadcom's revenues to rise in the mid- to high-single digits over
the next several years, supported by high-single-digit revenue growth for its
wireless handset products, and by revenues from its products catering to
slower-growing wireless infrastructure and home networking markets. For 2012,
we expect infrastructure segment revenues to increase in the low-double
digits, supported in part by the company's $3.7 billion acquisition of
NetLogic in February 2012. We believe that Broadcom's favorable positioning
with leading handset providers, including Samsung and Apple, to continue to
result in more favorable revenue growth of its handset segment relative to
growth within its other business divisions. Considering industry competitive
dynamics, we expect the company's customer concentration to remain moderate
and note that Samsung and Apple represented about 10% and 13%, respectively,
of the company's 2011 revenue.
Given our anticipation for volume-related cost efficiencies in infrastructure
and home networking product divisions, offset in part by lower operating
margins derived from handset clients relative to the company's other
divisions, we expect EBITDA margins to stabilize at about 20%. We also expect
a continuation of relatively high research and development (R&D) expenditures
at about 30% of revenues, resulting in lower margins for Broadcom relative to
peers Texas Instruments and Qualcomm.
We expect free cash flow to continue to exceed $1.3 billion on an annual
basis, supported by the company's large scale and well-established, fabless
business model. Considering Broadcom's currently gradual market transition to
narrower line-width product (28 nanometer and below), we anticipate that
capital expenditures will remain modest, at about 2% of revenues.
As of the June 2012 quarter and pro forma for the current offering, Broadcom's
leverage amounts to about 1.2x, which we consider at the high end for the
rating. However, we expect the company to reduce leverage over the coming 12
months to about 1x, through both EBITDA growth and potential repayment of its
$300 million notes due November 2013.
Liquidity
We have revised Broadcom's liquidity to "strong" from "adequate," reflecting
recent replenishment of cash from that it used to fund the NetLogic
acquisition. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $1.6 billion in cash and
short-term investments, supplemented by an undrawn $500 million revolving
facility and about $400 million in liquid long-term assets. Although foreign
subsidiaries held approximately $1 billion of the company's cash and liquid
investments as of the June quarter-end, we anticipate that the proceeds of the
current offering will add to the company's domestic liquidity.
Additional relevant aspects of Broadcom's liquidity, in our view, are as
follows:
-- We expect the ratio of sources to uses of cash flows to be in excess
of 2x for the next three years, given its strong cash flow generation ability.
-- We also expect that net sources of funds would be positive in the next
12 to 18 months, even with a 50% decline from its levels as of the 12 months
ended June 2012.
-- We believe cumulative capital expenditures will amount to about $400
million over the next 24 months.
-- Liquidity is sufficient to support the company's dividends and share
repurchases.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects Broadcom's minimal financial risk profile,
as well as its strong free cash flow and overall competitive position. Upgrade
potential, however, is limited over the next two years, given our current
business risk profile assessment and performance expectations.
Though we do not expect it, a downgrade could result from an attempt to
undertake another sizable cash-financed acquisition before NetLogic can be
absorbed or a shift toward a more aggressive shareholder-friendly financial
policy, resulting in significantly lower liquidity or leverage staying beyond
the low-1x area.
