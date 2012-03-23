March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bulgarian Bank's (UBB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Negative Outlook and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also downgraded Banca Romaneasca's (BROM) Long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B+' with a Stable Outlook and removed it from RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. UBB and BROM are majority-owned by National Bank of Greece (NBG, 'B-'/Stable), domiciled in Bulgaria and Romania, respectively. The removal of the RWN reflects the rating action on NBG's ratings (see "Fitch Affirms 4 Greek Banks at 'B-'/Stable; Maintains ATEbank on RWN on Greek Debt Exchange" dated 22 March 2012 on www. fitchratings.com). The banks' 'B' Long-term IDRs remain one notch above that of NBG in light of the limited contagion which the subsidiaries have suffered to date from problems at NBG. In particular, customer deposit outflows at both banks have been manageable and liquidity has remained adequate. However, BROM has been downgraded due to its weak performance and greater reliance on NBG for foreign currency funding. The Negative Outlook on UBB reflects pressure on its credit profile from weak asset quality and capitalisation. Fitch believes that NBG's ability to provide financial support to the two subsidiaries will remain limited in the medium term due to its fragile risk profile. At present, Fitch does not expect that NBG's pending recapitalisation will result in it contributing new equity to UBB or in a strengthened propensity of support to BROM or UBB, if required. UBB and BROM's IDRs do not incorporate potential financial support from the Bulgarian and Romanian sovereigns. Fitch acknowledges that the authorities would be likely to intervene to manage any problems arising at Greek bank subsidiaries, given their sizable aggregate market shares in both countries. However, in Fitch's view, there is significant uncertainty as to whether national authorities would inject capital into Greek bank subsidiaries to the extent that the creditors of the subsidiaries would be in a better position than those of parent banks. UBB's loss absorption capacity is diminishing as a result of large unreserved non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue by 90 days) and declining pre-impairment profit and retained earnings, which the bank's capitalisation relies on. Fitch expects economic growth for Bulgaria to slow in 2012, delaying asset quality recoveries and giving rise to potential further deterioration. UBB's Fitch core capital and regulatory total capital ratios at end-2011 were 23.8% and 15.13%, respectively. Nevertheless, UBB's NPLs net of reserves represented nearly 89% of the bank's equity at end-2011 (76% at end-2010) while watch loans (30-90 days overdue) accounted for a further 6.4% of gross loans at end-2011 (30.9% of equity). Since 2009, UBB has benefited from solid retail deposit growth in Bulgaria, and in combination with loan book contraction, has managed to reduce its funding from NBG, reflected in the evolution of UBB's loans/deposits ratio (end-2011: 125%; 2010: 142%; 2009:159%). BROM's profitability has been continuously weak due to low operating efficiency and declining interest margins in the context of an uncertain economic environment. Net income was negative in 2011 and 2010, and pre-impairment performance was barely positive in 2011. BROM's dependence on the parent bank to finance its operations or to hedge foreign currency risks adds to the bank's vulnerability to potential unfavourable economic developments. At end-2011, NBG's funding accounted for 43% of BROM's total non-equity funding, up from 30% at end-H111. However, Fitch notes BROM's better asset quality relative to UBB in Bulgaria and to the banking sector in Romania, the bank's sound liquidity, due to stringent regulatory requirements of the National Bank of Romania, and capitalisation. BROM's NPLs represented 8.8% of gross loans at end-2011 (7.5% at end-2010) compared to 14.1% for the Romanian banking sector at end-2011 (11.9% at end-2010). BROM's NPLs net of reserves were equal to a moderate 8.4% of equity at end-2011. The bank's Fitch core and regulatory total capital ratios were 22.5% and 24.9% at end-2011. In Fitch's opinion, UBB and BROM remain sensitive to potential negative developments at the parent bank. The banks could be downgraded in case of loss of deposits or parent bank funding. UBB could also be downgraded if further asset quality deterioration results in heightened capitalisation pressures. The rating actions are as follows: UBB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B', RWN removed; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b', RWN removed Support Rating: affirmed at '5' BROM Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+', RWN removed, Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+', RWN removed Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria ', dated August 2011 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance