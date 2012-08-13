Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based Bank Rossiysky Capital's
(BRC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time
Fitch has affirmed Kit Finance Investment Bank's (KIT) Long-term IDR at 'B'.
Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: BRC's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The upgrade of BRC's Long-term IDR and National Long-term rating reflects a
reassessment of the probability of external support for the bank, given its
99.99% ownership by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). In
Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other government bodies would be likely to provide
liquidity or further moderate capital support to BRC, if needed, as long as the
bank is state-owned. The bank's funding structure (primarily retail deposits and
placements by state-owned entities) also make a default less likely, in the
agency's view.
At the same time, the IDRs, National Rating and Support Ratings reflect Fitch's
view that the probability of support is still limited, given the non-strategic
nature of DIA's investment in the bank, the shareholder's intention to dispose
of the bank during the Long-term rating's time horizon and the fact that the
bank has yet to be adequately recapitalised.
Fitch believes that the likelihood of DIA selling BRC by end-2014, as envisaged
by its financial recovery plan, has reduced somewhat and is only moderate. This
is because the DIA is not legally allowed to sell the bank for less than its
initial RUB14.2bn equity investment. At end-2011, BRC's IFRS equity was
RUB2.5bn, and in Fitch's view it is unlikely that the bank will be able to
replenish its capital to the level of the initial investment by end-2014, or
that the DIA will be able to sell the bank at a significant premium. That said,
if the sale of the bank was deemed politically expedient, Fitch believes it may
be possible to structure this in a way which conformed to existing legislation,
and changes to the legislation also cannot be ruled out.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BRC's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
BRC's ratings could be downgraded if the bank is sold to a relatively weak new
owner, or if greater clarity emerges in respect to the intention of the DIA to
sell the bank in the near term. The ratings could also be downgraded if required
external support is not made available in a timely fashion. An upgrade would be
possible if BRC is sold to a highly-rated entity which identifies the bank as
strategically important, but Fitch views this as unlikely.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BRC's VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of BRC's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's weak
capital; reliance on regulatory forbearance to meet statutory capital
requirements; risks arising from a concentrated and fast growing loan portfolio;
the tight liquidity position; and weak pre-impairment performance. However, the
rating also considers the bank's limited refinancing risks and the potential for
improving scale to support internal capital generation.
BRC's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was a low 5.5% at end-2011. Although most
legacy problem assets have been adequately reserved in the IFRS accounts, the
bank has little capacity to absorb potential problems arising from newly issued
loans. The portfolio grew by 31% in H112, with unseasoned construction and real
estate asset-backed exposures comprising around 25% of non-legacy loans or 5x
FCC.
The VR could be downgraded if significant problems emerge in the non-legacy loan
portfolio, or if deposit outflows threaten the bank's liquidity. An upgrade is
unlikely in the near term, but improved performance, allowing the bank to
strengthen its capital position and gradually provision legacy assets in its
statutory accounts, would be positive for the stand-alone profile.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: KIT's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING
KIT's Long-term IDR and other support-driven ratings reflect the potential
support which KIT may receive if needed from its minority shareholder JSC
Russian Railways (RR, 'BBB'/Stable) and other entities affiliated with it.
However, Fitch considers the probability of such support to be limited given
KIT's complex and non-transparent shareholding structure with the involvement of
RR-affiliated pension fund NPF Blagosostoyanie (NPFB) holding a controlling
stake in the bank through four asset management companies, the non-strategic
nature of RR's investment in the bank and some uncertainties as to whether the
bank is kept by the present shareholder during the Long-term rating time
horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: KIT's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING
The sale by RR and/or NPFB of their stakes in the bank could put downward
pressure on the bank's Long-Term IDR, as could any clear indication from the
shareholders that they would not make any further financial support available to
the bank. An upgrade would be possible if KIT is sold to a highly-rated entity
which identifies the bank as strategically important, but Fitch views this as
unlikely in the near term.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: KIT's VR
KIT's VR reflects the bank's limited franchise, significant dependence on
related party funding, sizeable legacy impaired loans (RUB24bn or 2.5x of
end-2011 FCC) which are only 45% provisioned at end-2011 and limited loss
absorption capacity. In many cases, KIT's legacy impaired loans are secured by
the former KIT Finance Group's non-core assets and other collateral (roughly
RUB10.2bn at end-2011). The extent to which KIT will need to create further
provisions will depend on its ability to foreclose and sell these assets.
KIT's customer funding is dominated by related party deposits placed by entities
affiliated to RR (roughly 50% of end-2011 customer funding), while liquidity is
managed quite tightly.
Fitch estimates that in accordance with local accounting standards KIT has
sufficient capital to create a further RUB3.5bn of regulatory provisions by
end-2014 (when regulatory forbearance on statutory provisions is due to expire).
However, in the agency's view, if legacy impaired loans are adequately reserved,
KIT's capital position will be vulnerable given moderate recurring
pre-impairment earnings to date and significant risks and concentrations in the
non-legacy loan book.
The VR could be downgraded if significant problems emerge in the non-legacy loan
portfolio. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, but improved performance,
allowing the bank to strengthen its capital position and gradually provision
legacy assets in its statutory accounts, would be positive for the stand-alone
profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
BRC:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'A-(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)'; Stable Outlook
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B+'
KIT:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'BBB-(rus)'; Stable outlook
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
