Overview -- Eurozone consumer lending markets are likely to remain restricted over the next two years as most European economies are moving further into recession. -- We consider that the weakening macroeconomic environment will continue to weigh on U.K.-based Financial Assurance Co. and Financial Insurance Co.'s (FACL and FICL) business risk profile and operating performance. -- To reflect these factors, we are revising the outlooks on FACL and FICL to negative from stable. -- We are affirming the 'A-' ratings, reflecting our views on FACL and FICL's very strong capitalization and conservative investment portfolio, which remain strengths to the rating. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable the outlook on U.K.-based insurer Financial Assurance Company Ltd. (FACL) and its core subsidiary, Financial Insurance Company Ltd. (FICL). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on both entities. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectations that current macroeconomic conditions throughout the eurozone are likely to weaken the group's business risk profile and earnings potential. We consider that eurozone consumer lending markets are likely to remain restricted over the next two years as most European economies are moving further into recession. The current ratings are supported by the group's extremely strong risk-based capital adequacy and strong, conservative investment portfolio. We view the group's operating performance and competitive position as relative weaknesses to the rating, although we assess them as good. The group's competitive position in the first half of 2012 suffered from falling sales volumes as European lending markets failed to recover and unemployment rose across Europe. We view as positive the group's initiatives to adapt to the current environment through new business ventures outside Europe and through continued expense controls. However, in view of the group's mostly European-focused revenue base and the sensitivity of its business model to fluctuations in unemployment, we have revised our revenue expectations down to $1.3 billion in 2012 (2011: $1.6 billion), with a further deterioration to around $1.2 billion in 2013. Operating performance has deteriorated beyond our, and management's, expectations and we consider it to be a weakness to the rating. One-off expenses, reserve strengthening, and reduced premium volumes resulted in a net income of $8 million for the first half of 2012 (H1 2011: $50 million). Under our revised base-case scenario, we anticipate that eurozone unemployment will spike to over 11% in 2012/2013, triggering a 20% reduction in sales. This implies a net income of around $20 million-$25 million for year-end 2012 (2011: $91 million). As restructuring costs diminish, earnings should recover to about $40 million-$45 million in 2013. We consider FACL and FICL's capitalization to be very strong and a strength to the rating. Both companies maintain strong coverage of regulatory capital requirements (H1 2012: 389% for FACL and 324% for FICL)) and we expect them to do so over the rating horizon. We expect that in 2012 FACL and FICL will continue to fund large dividends upstream to their ultimate parent company, Genworth Financial Inc., but anticipate that capital will remain at least very strong according to our model and that the regulatory solvency ratio will therefore continue to exceed 200% over the rating horizon. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our belief that the group's business risk profile and earnings potential will remain constrained over the rating horizon by a continued decline in the European macroeconomic environment. We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24 months if the group's operating performance metrics in 2012 underperform our current base-case assumptions. This would be the case if industry risk heightens, such as through increasing unemployment and claims notifications. We could also lower the ratings if an aggressive dividend program, combined with volatility of earnings, weaken FACL and FICL's capital position to levels below those defined as "very strong" under our criteria. Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable if the group's competitive position proves more resilient than anticipated in our base-case assumptions and if operating performance recovers beyond our current expectations. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Financial Assurance Co. Ltd. Financial Insurance Co. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 