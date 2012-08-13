Aug 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Rating MethodologyAug 13 - Fitch Ratings says that its newly-published updated Sovereign
Rating Criteria contains no substantive changes and will have no impact on
existing ratings.
Fitch's approach to sovereign ratings continues to be driven by a synthesis of
qualitative and quantitative judgements that capture the willingness as well as
the capacity of a sovereign issuer to meet its debt obligations. Additionally,
Fitch's sovereign rating analysis incorporates a wider range of factors than
only the financial strength of the sovereign and includes an assessment of:
--Macroeconomic performance and prospects;
--Structural features of the economy that render it more or less vulnerable to
shocks, including the risks to macroeconomic stability and public finances posed
by the financial sector, as well as political risk and governance factors;
--Public finances, including the structure and sustainability of public debt as
well as fiscal financing; and
--External finances, with a particular focus on the sustainability of
international trade balances, current account funding and capital flows, as well
as the level and structure of external debt (public and private).
The principal clarifications and amendments to the existing criteria are as
follows:
--An update containing minor revisions to Fitch's proprietary Sovereign Rating
Model (SRM) - an important analytical tool which generates a predicted Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and is used as one of a range of qualitative and
quantitative inputs into the rating process;
--An analysis of how the relative weightings of the various key rating factors
can change in the event of a crisis. Shorter term factors - including the
ability to retain market access at sustainable yields - become more important
rating drivers at such times, while the weight attributed to traditionally
important structural factors reduces.
The report entitled 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' is available at
www.fitchratings.com and replaces the report entitled 'Sovereign Rating
Methodology' dated 15 August 2011.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Distressed Debt Exchange
Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling
New Sovereign Rating Model
Guide to Sovereign Credit Report