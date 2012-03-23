March 23 - Overview -- Credit metrics for U.S. radio broadcaster Salem Communications Corp. have improved due to modest EBITDA growth and debt reduction, which we expect to continue in 2012. -- We are revising our outlook on Salem Communications to positive from stable, and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade during the next 12 months if we become convinced that the company can continue its stable operating performance and further reduce debt leverage, while preserving adequate liquidity. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Camarillo, Cali-based radio broadcasting company Salem Communications Corp. (Salem) to positive from stable. We affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the company's continued stable operating performance, which has been above radio industry peers. It also reflects steady reduction in debt leverage (adjusted for operating leases with a present value of $42.8 million) to 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from levels in the low- to mid-6x area over the past few years. We expect revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012 due to the relative stability of programming time block revenues, modest political advertising, and continued growth in the Internet segment. We believe that in 2012 the company could further reduce leverage through EBITDA growth and debt reduction to levels approaching 5.0x. Factors supporting our assessment of Salem's business risk profile as "fair" include the potential for a resumption of negative structural trends in radio, competition from larger rivals, and advertising cyclicality. Positive factors that do not offset these weaknesses include the relative stability of cash flow from fee-based sales of programming time blocks to external religious programmers, a satisfactory EBITDA margin, and adequate liquidity. Salem has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, in our view, based on its high debt leverage and low, albeit improving, EBITDA coverage of interest expense. Salem's more stable operation is its time block sales to external programmers. Salem's less stable revenue comes from traditional radio advertising on its owned and operated radio stations, for which it bears programming costs. This revenue is directly exposed to advertising demand cycles and structural trends. The company also operates certain lower-margin publishing assets, which have modestly reduced its consolidated EBITDA margin compared with pure-play radio broadcasting peers. The company's EBITDA margin was 24% for 2011, down from 26% in 2010 despite 5.7% revenue growth. The EBITDA margin decline stems from a rise in broadcast operating expenses due to increased personnel costs and programming expenses. Under our base case scenario, we believe revenue could grow at a mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent increases in time block and core advertising revenues, and healthy double-digit percent revenue growth at the internet business. We believe EBITDA could increase at a mid-single-digit percent rate and that the EBITDA margin could improve modestly in 2012, assuming broadcast expenses moderate. The EBITDA margin will also benefit from Internet assets (12% of revenue for 2011) becoming a larger part of the revenue mix. Over the intermediate term, we expect low-single-digit percent increases in time block sales rates, in line with GDP growth. In the broadcast segment, we believe the company's revenues are slightly more insulated from negative secular trends due to its niche focus, and as a result, we are projecting low-single-digit percent ad revenue growth over the intermediate term. In the fourth quarter of 2011, Salem's revenue increased 6.2%, led by acquisition-related and organic revenue growth within the Internet business, combined with 3% growth in broadcast revenue. EBITDA growth of 4% was in line with our expectations due to a moderation in operating expenses. We expect debt to EBITDA to decline to about 5.0x by year-end 2012, due to a combination of EBITDA growth and debt reduction. We believe the pace of bond redemptions could slow in 2012 due to the implementation of a quarterly dividend, potential acquisitions, and less availability under the revolving credit facility. In the second half of 2011, the company redeemed $17.5 million of its 9.625% $300 million senior subordinated notes, which it funded mostly with borrowings under its affiliate line of credit and free cash flow. Debt to EBITDA was high, at 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, but down from about 6.0x a year ago, led by debt reduction and EBITDA growth. Fully adjusted leverage is consistent with our indicative threshold of more-than-5x leverage, which we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile. EBITDA coverage of interest expense was adequate for the rating, at 1.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow improved to 45% in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 19% a year ago, due to lower interest expense, favorable working capital movements, and an absence of special dividend payment in 2010. We expect conversion rates to remain healthy, but believe they will decline to the mid- to high-30% area in 2012 due to the implementation of a modest quarterly dividend. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the company to generate about $20 million of discretionary cash flow (free operating cash flow, less dividends) in 2012. Liquidity Salem has adequate sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen declines in EBITDA. Our assessment of Salem's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by over 1.2x over the next 12 months. Debt maturities in the near term consist of $9 million outstanding under its affiliate line of credit due in early 2012. -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA, and even with EBITDA declines in excess of these levels. -- Compliance with financial covenants would withstand a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Because of the company's healthy conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks without the need to refinance. -- The company has good relationships with its banks and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets in our view. Salem's liquidity sources include minimal cash balances of $0.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of funds from operations in the low-$30 million area in 2012, and availability of about $9 million under its $40 million revolving credit facility due 2014. Availability under the revolver varies with the timing of semiannual interest payments under the company's senior subordinated notes. Availability would also depend on the extent to which the company uses the revolving facility for redemption of the senior subordinated notes. Uses of liquidity include manageable working capital needs and capital expenditures, which we estimate will total about $8 million, and quarterly dividends of about $3.4 million in 2012. The company's affiliate line of credit, which had $9 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, came due in early March 2012. We believe Salem had the ability to meet this debt maturity through a combination of cash flow and revolver borrowings. The company has no debt amortization and no further debt maturities until the end of 2014, when its revolving credit facility is due. The revolving credit facility contains financial covenants, including a 6.5x maximum leverage covenant and a 1.5x minimum interest coverage covenant. The maximum leverage covenant steps down to 6.25x on Dec. 31, 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had an adequate cushion of compliance against financial covenants, which we expect Salem to maintain over the intermediate term. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue its stable operating performance and leverage reduction. Key factors of an upgrade scenario will include a continued recovery in ad demand, as well as ongoing management focus on debt reduction. We could raise the rating if the company is able to reduce and maintain debt leverage in the low-5x area, while preserving adequate liquidity. Assuming moderate debt repayments, we believe it could achieve this with EBITDA growth in the 5% to 10% range in 2012. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable due to a deterioration in ad demand or a shift in financial policy toward increased investments and shareholder returns that cause leverage to remain in the mid-5x area.